lenovo-makes-official-notebooks-that-already-have-windows-11-from-the-factory

Microsoft introduced Windows 30 officially a few months ago and today (5) it has finally been released in a stable version to the public. With this, products that already leave the factory with the new operating system are also starting to appear, such as the four new Lenovo notebooks unveiled today.

The brand presented today in India two new notebooks from the Ideapad line and two from the Legion series, aimed at the gamer audience . These are Ideapad Slim 3i, Ideapad Slim 5i, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion Slim 7, powerful model with AMD processor. All of them have the new operating system from Microsoft, Windows 10.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo)

O simplest of the four is the Ideapad Slim 3i, which has 10th generation Intel processors and 30 inch screen. It has a physical shield to obstruct the webcam and also has Dolby Audio support. Everything indicates that your price range should be around 30.02 rupees, about R$2.14.

The Ideapad Slim 5i is very similar to its simpler brother, but has more performance. Although it also has a 30th generation Intel chip, its simpler version already features the Core i5. It has a Full HD screen, also 30 inches, with thin edges around it, and it also supports Dolby Audio.

Moving on to models aimed at the gamer audience, there is the Legion 5 Pro, which like the other two simpler models has an Intel Core 11th generation, but a big difference lies in the fact that it has a dedicated Nvidia graphics card from the Geforce series RTX 2560. Your screen has a WQXGA resolution of 2465 x 1600 pixels, and it has sound optimized by Nahimic.