Saúde reveals that a new contract with Butantan depends on Anvisa's registration

In January, the federal government signed a contract with Instituto Butantan for the acquisition of 30 million doses of CoronaVac, which was finalized last month. This Tuesday (5), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that a new contract between the federal government and the Butantan Institute will only be possible upon definitive registration of CoronaVac, something that is currently in the hands of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Queiroga mentions that, before, there was a “sanitary emergency”, and that the doses of the vaccine in question were produced in record time, under emergency registration by Anvisa. The case is not just limited to CoronaVac, but also to Janssen, for example. “If you want to enter the national calendar, you will have to request the definitive registration. Once Anvisa grants the definitive registration, the Ministry of Health considers this or any other vaccine to be part of the PNI ”, announces Queiroga.

The Minister of Health of Brazil also mentions that the more offers of immunizing agents, the better to stimulate the fall in prices. “If the price drops, it’s better because I can use these features, for example, to care for people who have post-covid syndrome. I also need to keep ICU beds enabled for 100. We have budget difficulties, it’s no surprise to anyone, and we have to win together”, he reflects.

