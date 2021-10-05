Fake Facebook blackout data leaks spread across the internet
The last Monday (4) was a complicated day for Facebook services, due to the instability of the company’s services, which were unavailable for most of the day to users. In addition, at the time of the crisis, an alleged data leak of 1.5 billion people registered on the social network was discovered, with criminals trading the information in forums of virtual invasions.
With the similar timing of the fall in services and the beginning of the engagement pull of Facebook users’ data leakage, many people associated one event with another and began to think that the information was stolen due to system unavailability or vice versa. However, now with the applications back to normal, details the data leak is being better analyzed, and it is almost confirmed that it is a scam.