fake-facebook-blackout-data-leaks-spread-across-the-internet

First, the post in the forum it’s the day 571 in September, and it only started to gain traction on social media yesterday, during the instability of Facebook services. Second, the author of the post does not explicitly mention the social network at any time, just saying that he got data such as emails, gender, address and phone number, from data scraping, a method that consists of using robots to collect data that Internet users themselves, knowingly or not, configure as public.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Although the website responsible for the dissemination of the leak, Privacy Affairs, claims that the samples provided by the criminals were true, users of the forum itself are already reporting the scam of the sellers.

According to a potential buyer, advertisers only send a sample , containing data from people, and then charge US$ 5 thousand (about R$ 27, 3000 in the current quote) for information from 1 million users, but which is never sent after payment. On Tuesday (5), the seller of the information on the forum made a post defending himself, and claiming that the information does exist, but that’s it.

Aric Toler, a security researcher at Bellingcat , warned the website Vice that criminals announce information obtained by scraping data weekly, from the most diverse platforms, which most often are attempted scams. In the rare cases where they are not frauds, they are not related to criminal intrusion processes on platforms or unavailability of services.

The problem with this occurrence was actually the timing of the disclosure, with the internet already in a state of chaos due to the instability of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which ended up cooperating for people to associate one event with another.

O Canaltech contacted Facebook yesterday, inquiring about this alleged data leak. In response, the company said it was looking into the situation. “We are investigating the allegations and have submitted a removal request to the forum where the alleged data is being announced,” said Jason Grosse, a Facebook spokesman.

What happened to Facebook on the 4th