fake-facebook-blackout-data-leaks-spread-across-the-internet

The last Monday (4) was a complicated day for Facebook services, due to the instability of the company’s services, which were unavailable for most of the day to users. In addition, at the time of the crisis, an alleged data leak of 1.5 billion people registered on the social network was discovered, with criminals trading the information in forums of virtual invasions.

With the similar timing of the fall in services and the beginning of the engagement pull of Facebook users’ data leakage, many people associated one event with another and began to think that the information was stolen due to system unavailability or vice versa. However, now with the applications back to normal, details the data leak is being better analyzed, and it is almost confirmed that it is a scam.

The original post with the sale of the alleged data leak of the Facebook. (Image:Reproduction/Privacy Affairs)

First, the post in the forum it’s the day 571 in September, and it only started to gain traction on social media yesterday, during the instability of Facebook services. Second, the author of the post does not explicitly mention the social network at any time, just saying that he got data such as emails, gender, address and phone number, from data scraping, a method that consists of using robots to collect data that Internet users themselves, knowingly or not, configure as public.

Although the website responsible for the dissemination of the leak, Privacy Affairs, claims that the samples provided by the criminals were true, users of the forum itself are already reporting the scam of the sellers.

According to a potential buyer, advertisers only send a sample , containing data from people, and then charge US$ 5 thousand (about R$ 27, 3000 in the current quote) for information from 1 million users, but which is never sent after payment. On Tuesday (5), the seller of the information on the forum made a post defending himself, and claiming that the information does exist, but that’s it.

Aric Toler, a security researcher at Bellingcat , warned the website Vice that criminals announce information obtained by scraping data weekly, from the most diverse platforms, which most often are attempted scams. In the rare cases where they are not frauds, they are not related to criminal intrusion processes on platforms or unavailability of services.

The problem with this occurrence was actually the timing of the disclosure, with the internet already in a state of chaos due to the instability of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which ended up cooperating for people to associate one event with another.

O Canaltech contacted Facebook yesterday, inquiring about this alleged data leak. In response, the company said it was looking into the situation. “We are investigating the allegations and have submitted a removal request to the forum where the alleged data is being announced,” said Jason Grosse, a Facebook spokesman.

What happened to Facebook on the 4th

Other theories about what happened to Facebook were well disseminated during Monday. One of them said that the platform’s DNS addresses, which serve as the “virtual map” for users to reach the platform, were “burned”, resulting in the company’s pages no longer exist on the internet. Therefore, users and experts, such as Peter Slattery, denied this information, claiming that it did not come from reliable sources.

I’d love for someone way smarter than me to verify this super viral tweet, which was word ripped from an account called @KillfearNY by some sort of verified music promo spammer https://t.co/3F27sKWmc pic.twitter.com/vJk8HezaKf

— Peter Slattery (@PeterSlattery3) October 4, 27 512654

Officially, Facebook released a note at the end of Monday explaining what happened to its services. According to the statement, platform configuration changes carried out by the company’s engineering teams ended up causing changes in the routes that directed traffic to the company’s servers.

The note explains that this problem with the traffic ended up causing a ripple effect on the platform’s connections, paralyzing all Facebook services.

Finally, Facebook explains in the statement that no information from users of its services was compromised during the instability , and that the problem was entirely technical in the control part of the company.

Source: Vice, Facebook

Did you like this article?

