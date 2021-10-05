instagram-announces-end-of-igtv

Today (5), Instagram ends IGTV, its platform for publishing long videos launched in 2018. The tool’s exclusive app is renamed “Instagram TV” and becomes part of the common feed posts, which now have an extended duration limit for up to 10 minutes. Facebook explains the blackout that left WhatsApp and social networks offline

Facebook lets you create integrated DM groups between Messenger and Instagram When it was inaugurated, IGTV had as its proposal to compete head-on with more established channels, such as YouTube, but its proposal did not succeed — even with several attempts and an app entirely focused on it. The format even gained an exclusive button on the Instagram main screen, but it didn’t last long until the social network put it aside. IGTV even received integration with Instagram direct messages, which made it possible to follow videos with friends and family by video call (Image: Playback/Instagram) O The dedicated app will be maintained (at least for now) and will serve as “a place for people to go when they want to watch videos,” a company spokesperson told The Verge website. Currently, “Instagram IGTV” has 60 millions of downloads from the Play Store alone — a small number when compared to the main app, with more than 1 billion installations. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Featured Reels

After this period, came the TikTok, which undermined even more the popularity of IGTV. The growing trend towards short video consumption has served to further sink Instagram’s long post format, which itself has turned its efforts to craft a direct competitor to the emerging model, Reels.

Redundancy didn’t favor the overshadowed IGTV either. As Instagram industry head Adam Mosseri well mentions, users have difficulty distinguishing what is a common post, a Reels and an IGTV. Over time, the formats became so similar in purpose and interface that you could barely tell what kind of content it was.

Then, the format started to lose space for its brother Reels both in the app itself and in the integration with Facebook, and even advertisements began to appear in shorter formats. So, there was no escape, the IGTV was sealed and it was just a matter of time before a significant change happened.

The change in the IGTV application starts to be released this Tuesday, then it’s a matter of time before it appears on your cell phone. No functionality should be added to the program, so there’s no reason to be looking forward to the update.

