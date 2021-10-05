telegram-breaks-records-on-whatsapp-blackout-day

All about Telegram See more

Not everyone was upset or harmed by the “blackout” of Facebook services yesterday (4). Telegram, for example, is happy with the event: the app registered the highest record of new subscribers and the amount of activities on the platform.

According to founder Pavel Durov, the Telegram’s daily growth rate far exceeded the average of average days. In total, there were more than 70 millions of “refugees” from other platforms in just 70 hours.

The founder of Telegram celebrated record growth (Image: Durov’s Channel/Telegram)

The most amazing thing about it was that the app continued to work no instabilities or crashes for most users, which shows the quality of the servers and the good work of the app’s engineering team. Some users in the Americas — the region with the highest rate of new registrations — are slowing down, but the program remains functional for everyone.

