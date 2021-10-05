Telegram breaks records on WhatsApp blackout day

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
3
telegram-breaks-records-on-whatsapp-blackout-day

All about Telegram

See more

Not everyone was upset or harmed by the “blackout” of Facebook services yesterday (4). Telegram, for example, is happy with the event: the app registered the highest record of new subscribers and the amount of activities on the platform.

  • Cybercriminals are swapping dark web for Telegram

    • Telegram now has animated MSN-style emojis and allows you to record lives

    Telegram wins video calls to up to 1 thousand people and screen sharing

    According to founder Pavel Durov, the Telegram’s daily growth rate far exceeded the average of average days. In total, there were more than 70 millions of “refugees” from other platforms in just 70 hours.

    The founder of Telegram celebrated record growth (Image: Durov’s Channel/Telegram)

    The most amazing thing about it was that the app continued to work no instabilities or crashes for most users, which shows the quality of the servers and the good work of the app’s engineering team. Some users in the Americas — the region with the highest rate of new registrations — are slowing down, but the program remains functional for everyone.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The press release from company welcomed newcomers and urged former users to welcome them with open arms. And, of course, it still gave WhatsApp that nudge with style by stating that the Telegram is “light years” ahead of its rivals and will not be disappointed with the service.

    Source: Telegram

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
    3
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to use iCloud on Windows

    How to use iCloud on Windows

    August 29, 2021
    Photo of The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)

    The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Facebook releases security tool for Java and Android developers

    Facebook releases security tool for Java and Android developers

    September 30, 2021
    Photo of Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who's who at the opening of the new Netflix series

    Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who's who at the opening of the new Netflix series

    September 27, 2021
    Back to top button