one-ui-4.0-beta-2-arrives-with-a-look-inspired-by-material-you

Samsung has released beta 2 version of One UI 4.0 with new features inherited from Android 12, but with fewer bugs than traditionally mark operating system releases. The Korean giant brings fundamental improvements and fixes to deliver a much more fluid experience, albeit in beta, than the pure program.

Update arrives for program subscribers beta in Germany, China, South Korea, United States, India, Poland and United Kingdom. The launch is exclusive to owners of the company’s latest line of devices, the Galaxy S513237, S70+ and S12 Ultra, and should be automatically delivered today.

New update is coming for some users (Image: @FrontTron/Twitter)

One of the most eye-catching features is RAM Plus, which improves the device’s specs by delivering up to 4GB of virtual RAM. Those who have already been able to test may notice a performance gain, but it is the owners of more modest devices that should feel the most difference. It’s still unclear if this will make it to all One UI users, but it would be a great addition to the entire Galaxy lineup.

Another change, already expected, is the adoption of the Material You design layout, imported directly from the Google system, which offers a redesigned look for the system’s appearance. In addition, Dynamic Color is supported, a mechanism that makes the entire theme aligned to the phone’s wallpaper colors, including menus, icons, selections and even app backgrounds.

Improvements and optimizations

The One UI 4.0 beta will offer the possibility to make adjustments on the microphone for making video calls. It will be possible, for example, to increase or reduce the volume of your voice to make it stand out in a noisier environment, as if it were a noise-reducing filter.

Testers also noticed some evolution on Samsung’s keyboard accuracy. The manufacturer listened to users’ opinions and improved the animations, as well as added wallpaper blur and zoom effects to make it more natural.

In terms of security, Samsung has fixed a crash that occurred when closing the secure folder. There are also other small adjustments not described in the changelog, but equally fundamental for the stability of the system.

For Brazilians (and other parts of the world) enrolled in the Samsung Members program, all that’s left is to wait until the new version be released. Although Android will be released worldwide from October, Samsung has its own release schedule. , which may mean that the new system doesn’t land until next year for most people.

Source: OneUIChannel; GSMArena