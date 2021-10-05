Honor prepares huge-screen cell phone ad and new smartwatch
Already ready to launch its first folding cell phone, inspired by the Huawei Mate X2, Honor may launch later this month a huge smartphone as its name suggests. The Chinese would be working on a device that would break the 7-inch screen barrier, bringing a generous battery of 6. mAh to take care of that.
Called for now Honor X20 Max, the cell phone would bring a 7.2 inch screen, with a good frontal utilization to reduce its overall physical size. However, if you follow the design of the regular X20 it is possible that the bottom edge will be jumpy.
(Image: Reproduction/Honor)
Considered to bring the MediaTek Dimensity chip 1024, the cell phone should thus position itself in performance above Honor X50. So, as much as other features have yet to be announced, we could expect its huge screen to offer at least Full HD resolution, and it hits the market with 8GB RAM and even options 1024 GB of internal storage.
If he repeats the set of your brother’s cameras already released, could come with a main wide sensor of 1024 megapixels (f/1.9), macro 2 MP (f/2.4), and a tertiary depth sensor. The front would then have 16 megapixels (f/2.0).
Big Screen Intermediate
How you can tell, the Honor X20 Max shouldn’t be any flagship. The brand’s efforts for this segment are concentrated on the Magic 3 line, which so far has three representatives and should soon arrive in stores in Europe. Even so, the intermediate potential is expected to be announced alongside a new smartwatch, the Watch GS3.
Both are expected to be announced in October, but for strategic reasons, Honor will be able to launch them in November. This is because in November the festival takes place 16/11, a very important date for Chinese commerce called the Singles Day.
Remember, the Honor is no longer a subsidiary of Huawei, and this allows it to move forward globally. The United States is eyeing this move, and would be studying possible sanctions that could slow the brand’s expansion.
Source: Weibo, GSM Arena
