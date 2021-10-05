honor-prepares-huge-screen-cell-phone-ad-and-new-smartwatch

Already ready to launch its first folding cell phone, inspired by the Huawei Mate X2, Honor may launch later this month a huge smartphone as its name suggests. The Chinese would be working on a device that would break the 7-inch screen barrier, bringing a generous battery of 6. mAh to take care of that.

Called for now Honor X20 Max, the cell phone would bring a 7.2 inch screen, with a good frontal utilization to reduce its overall physical size. However, if you follow the design of the regular X20 it is possible that the bottom edge will be jumpy.