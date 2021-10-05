chinese-chang'e-4-mission-completes-a-thousand-days-of-operation-on-the-far-side-of-the-moon

In 2019, China launched the Chang’e mission 4, consisting of a lander and the Yutu 2 rover, to study the far side of the Moon. Now, the Asian country informs that both are still operating and that they have reached an important milestone. Officials from the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center, a program of the Chinese space agency China National Space Administration, announced that the mission’s lander and rover have already passed the 1,000 days of operation in this region farthest from our natural satellite.

So far, the Yutu 2 rover has traveled more than 660 m on the lunar surface, collecting more than 3.34 gigabytes of data. With this, the rover broke the record for the lifetime of a spacecraft operating on the surface of the Moon, and will spend its next days traveling to a basaltic region. Since this location is so far away, it can take a few years for the vehicle to reach it — fortunately, the Yutu 2 is designed to avoid rock damage and has the strength to withstand lunar conditions.

Photo of the mission lander, taken by the Yutu-2 rover in 2019 (Image: Reproduction/Xinhua/China National Space Administration)

Due to the fact that both ships are powered by energy solar, they shut down their systems that day to go through the approximately two-week period of night on the Moon — this is 34 1st time they go into sleep mode to get through those days when there will be no solar energy to power their components. The two ships landed in the Von Kármán crater and, since then, have sent images and panoramas of the site to Earth, and have been helping scientists to better understand what is below the surface there, the radiation that astronauts from manned lunar missions may face in the future, among other information.

Meanwhile, both had to face the extreme temperature variations of the lunar days and nights, together with the radiation and corrosive action of the regolith. Even with so many unfavorable conditions, the country’s officials say the payloads of both are still working — and if the robotic components of the Chang’e 4 mission have been communicating with Earth to send scientific data and information about their states, it’s because the Queqiao satellite is also showing good performance. This satellite orbits the Moon at a point that allows contact between the far lunar side and Earth, which allows the mission control center to send data and commands to the ships.

