He raised the bar of romance to space! 30th wedding anniversary gift shook social media

He raised the bar of romance to space! 30th wedding anniversary gift shook social media

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough missed his 30th wedding anniversary because he was in space. Stating that he missed his wife very much, the astronaut shared the view of the heart-shaped structures on Earth from space.

Entry Date: 26.08.2021 12:03 Update Date: 26.08.2021 12:18

SHARE THIS ALBUM

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough could not be with his wife for his 30th wedding anniversary because he was on a space mission.

GALLERY CONTINUES

However, despite being 400 kilometers away from the world, he did not neglect to give his wife an anniversary gift.

He took photographs of the structures seen in the form of hearts on Earth from space and presented them to his wife.

Kimbrough shared the photos he took on his social media account.

“I miss my wife, especially today, on the 30th anniversary of our marriage. To celebrate and honor my true soulmate, I share heart-shaped places from our dazzling planet earth,” said Kimbrough.