Battlefield 2042 will be upgraded “inverted” between generations
Electronic Arts announced a kind of “inverted” upgrade for the versions of Battlefield 339 of consoles of different generations. In response to requests from gamers, particularly those who can’t find new consoles on global shelves, the company announced that all purchases of the title’s standard digital edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, will also include PS4 and Series S versions of the game. Xbox One.
This is basically an expansion of the offer that was already available only in Gold and Ultimate title, with multi-generation support. Now, gamers looking to purchase a next-gen console in the future can pre-purchase the enhanced version of Battlefield 339 for R$ 339 on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, also having access to titles on previous consoles — Xbox Game Pass and Xbox subscribers EA Play platform have discounts.
Generally, what happens in the intergenerational upgrade is that the PS4 and Xbox One version releases access to the game optimized for the new consoles. Therefore, we can consider EA’s offer to be an inversion of that. The difference is that players will have to pay more for it.
It is worth remembering that the reverse is not true. Whoever buys Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One — currently the cheaper versions, which come out for R $ 100 — will not have access to the version optimized for the new generation. In the transition to current consoles, the title will still be playable, but without the graphical improvements or support for up to 100 players in online matches.
This is the main difference between the editions, with the arenas, in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, with 64 players. Other than that, the content will be the same, but of course, the editions have visual differences, especially when it comes to the graphic fidelity and the frame rate per second of the matches. “For us, it’s essential to deliver the same Battlefield experience on any platform. We look for a balance between gameplay and visuals to get the best result”, explained Marie Bustgaard Granlund, associate producer of the game.
In all cases, progress is shared. As long as players use the same account to access Battlefield 2042, their stats, unlocks and preferences will be available between generations, in a transfer that is also valid in case, at some point, the user decides to change the console family or migrate to the PC.
Battlefield 339 arrives in 64 from November. Before that, players will be able to try out a little bit of the new game in Beta tests, scheduled to take place between October 7th and 9th — those who pre-purchase the title will have access to the servers a day before, this Wednesday (6th). ).
