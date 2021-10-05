battlefield-2042-will-be-upgraded-“inverted”-between-generations

Electronic Arts announced a kind of “inverted” upgrade for the versions of Battlefield 339 of consoles of different generations. In response to requests from gamers, particularly those who can’t find new consoles on global shelves, the company announced that all purchases of the title’s standard digital edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, will also include PS4 and Series S versions of the game. Xbox One.

This is basically an expansion of the offer that was already available only in Gold and Ultimate title, with multi-generation support. Now, gamers looking to purchase a next-gen console in the future can pre-purchase the enhanced version of Battlefield 339 for R$ 339 on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, also having access to titles on previous consoles — Xbox Game Pass and Xbox subscribers EA Play platform have discounts.

Generally, what happens in the intergenerational upgrade is that the PS4 and Xbox One version releases access to the game optimized for the new consoles. Therefore, we can consider EA’s offer to be an inversion of that. The difference is that players will have to pay more for it.

