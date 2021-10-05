kingdom-hearts-compilations-will-be-released-to-switch-via-the-cloud

The three compilations of Kingdom Hearts will be released soon on Nintendo Switch via Cloud Streaming. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III can be played through Nintendo’s cloud service, in which data centers process the game and transmit the images, via streaming, to players. The release date has not been confirmed.

The availability and viability of playing the collections in Brazil has not been confirmed, since other titles released by Cloud Streaming , such as Control, are not available in the Brazilian eShop. The announcement of the Square Enix franchise’s arrival on Switch was revealed during Tuesday’s Mr. Sakurai Presents, which introduced protagonist Sora as the final guest wrestler of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix includes the following games:

Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (with cinematic scenes remastered in high definition)

Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (with cinematic scenes remastered in high definition)

Already Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –, the remastering Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD and the movie Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover. includes, the remasteringand the movie

In the game from there uta, Sora will carry his keyblade and have an advantage for aerial combat. He will be lighter than most of the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and therefore you can jump higher. The fighter will still arrive with his four classic looks from PlayStation 2, 3 and 4 games, plus the Ultimate form of Kingdom Hearts III and the cartoonish form of the Timeless River world. Five more Sora-inspired spirits will be added to the support cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.