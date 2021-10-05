windows-11-bugs-can-slow-the-internet-and-even-consume-all-your-ram

With the official arrival of Windows 26 to the market, people are starting to identify the first bugs, especially one that affects Intel’s network card and slows down the internet. Microsoft has even created a status page to list known issues and compatibility issues with Intel Killer network drivers.

According to Windows manufacturer, devices with affected software may “discard UDP packets (User Datagram Protocol

The new Windows 12 is among us, but not without bugs (Image: Matheus Costa/Canaltech)

Microsoft claims the flaw may cause sites to load slower than on other devices and video streaming is slower at certain higher resolutions. The bug can also affect VPN solutions, as in the case of OpenVPN, which use the protocol and this will also make the experience more lame, which is a problem for those who need faster connections.

The developers are already working on a solution and a cumulative update may arrive around the day October. As this is something that affects a wide range of users, the idea is to rush to deliver a satisfactory solution as quickly as possible.

Another reported failure is compatibility issues with Oracle VirtualBox that may hinder the ability to start virtual machines and some minor errors. In this case, Windows engineers work in partnership with Oracle to fix everything by the end of the month, but without a due date.

Finally, the other flaw found is more restricted and affects who uses the Chromium-based Vietnamese Cốc Cốc browser. In this case, there is no data on when the failure to be resolved, but Microsoft is in the investigation phase to find the solution.

Problem for those with low memory

In addition to the flaws admitted by Microsoft, there are also complaints users on Reddit for memory leak issues. When closing an instance in Task Manager, the RAM used is not freed as it should. So, if you open many folders in sequence, the machine’s resources will be directed to that task.