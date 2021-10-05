Windows 11 bugs can slow the internet and even consume all your RAM
With the official arrival of Windows 26 to the market, people are starting to identify the first bugs, especially one that affects Intel’s network card and slows down the internet. Microsoft has even created a status page to list known issues and compatibility issues with Intel Killer network drivers.
- How to update your computer to Windows
- Linux running on Windows can be even faster than the native system
-
- Most Windows users don’t know that Windows 11 exists, says research
According to Windows manufacturer, devices with affected software may “discard UDP packets (User Datagram Protocol
If you have a problem with excessive consumption memory of folders, just restart Windows Explorer through the Task Manager (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)
It may not sound like much, but imagine someone who uses his computer for work and deals with files in folders all day long. When you reach the end of the day, much of the PC’s memory will be compromised and this should slow down the computer. For those who are gamers, this is quite a flaw that impacts on game play, especially in “heavy” games.
The temporary solution for this is to open the Task Manager, look for Windows Explorer — listed there as a process — and clicking restart in the lower-right corner. If you don’t want to do this work, you can just restart the computer and be happy.
These failures were already expected at the beginning, after all the previous tests were done in a much more restricted way than at the official launch. The way is to wait until the company is fully aware of the bug and releases a fix.
Source: Microsoft, PC Gamer
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513052 513052