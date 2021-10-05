moon-orbiting-probe-takes-photo-of-jupiter-and-some-of-its-moons

In 2009, NASA launched the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) ) to study our natural satellite. Since then, the LRO has continued to produce high-resolution images of the Moon, and in August, the spacecraft’s team decided to risk an attempt to produce an image of Jupiter. The idea worked and, as a result, they got a picture of the gas giant, which, with some adjustments, even allows us to observe some of its moons.

Brett Denevi, member of the LRO team, says that, like many people in the world like to point their telescopes at the sky to observe the stars and planets, the LRO team couldn’t resist doing the same thing. So the team’s scientists did some calculations to ensure that the LRO camera would be in the right position to “find” the planet. The instrument scanned the region of the sky where the gas giant would appear, and the result is the photo of Jupiter that you find in the tweet below: