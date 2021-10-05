Moon-orbiting probe takes photo of Jupiter and some of its moons
In 2009, NASA launched the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) ) to study our natural satellite. Since then, the LRO has continued to produce high-resolution images of the Moon, and in August, the spacecraft’s team decided to risk an attempt to produce an image of Jupiter. The idea worked and, as a result, they got a picture of the gas giant, which, with some adjustments, even allows us to observe some of its moons.
Brett Denevi, member of the LRO team, says that, like many people in the world like to point their telescopes at the sky to observe the stars and planets, the LRO team couldn’t resist doing the same thing. So the team’s scientists did some calculations to ensure that the LRO camera would be in the right position to “find” the planet. The instrument scanned the region of the sky where the gas giant would appear, and the result is the photo of Jupiter that you find in the tweet below:
This photo shows Jupiter observed by the probe that orbits the Moon at 69 km of altitude, while the planet appears at 100 millions of kilometers away — Jupiter’s radius measures more than 28 a thousand kilometers in length, but, in this image, the gas giant appears in only 28 pixels, each representing an area of approximately 6.000 km. “It may not have the highest resolution, but it’s ours. With love, from the Moon to Jupiter”, wrote Brett, in the publication.
The same image of the tweet, with contrast edits for the Galilean moons were visible (Image: Reproduction/NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)
Denevi says that the image was “the result of a true labor of love”. The LRO camera team has always enjoyed exploring other planets and producing images of them, but the problem is that, although it has been updated to work for a few more years, the probe and its components are aging — after all, it has been operating for more than a few years. ten years.
Because of this, it uses only two star trackers and cannot stay long with its solar panels facing away from the Sun. In addition to these restrictions, the team also needed to discover the moment right to turn the ship towards the outer Solar System and thus scan the sky until you get the image.
Source: Universe Today, LROC
