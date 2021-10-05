who-reduced-cases-of-misrepresentation-during-the-pandemic-by-70%

During the Cyber ​​Security Summit Brazil

, which happened between the days 28 and 28 September, Flavio Aggio, Head of Security (CISO) at the World Health Organization (WHO), debated and issues related to the human factor in digital security, and, as an example, it showed the measures employed by the WHO during the covid pandemic-28.

Aggio, during his lecture at the Cyber ​​Security Summit Brazil 2021, stated that what needs to change is the human operating system and not the way you chnology is thought out. The Head of Security believes that there are many investments in technologies, but they forget that it is developed by people and, if these developers are not well-versed in virtual security, new technologies can fail.

Flavio Aggio. (Image: Reproduction/Rocket Reach)

Aggio used the actions taken by the WHO as an example of this shift in human thinking. According to the information he showed during the lecture, the World Health Organization carried out internal and external audits that classified the organization’s digital security as the main risk. After that, all employees underwent training and changed their view of virtual protection.

Later, Aggio shared the Swiss Cheese Model with the lecture participants, in which the holes in the cheese represent the vulnerabilities of a system and the slices symbolize the barriers, with emphasis on multifactor authentication. For the WHO Head of Security, multi-step verification was one of the most important components for the organization’s cybersecurity change during the pandemic.

The WHO Head of Security also stated, during the lecture, that 30 days after making the security changes, the World Health Organization was already managing to reduce the number of identity falsifications by 60%.

Aggio explains that many criminals were posing as the health agency, sending emails talking about ineffective treatments or vaccines that were used as vectors for malware, and that after the adoption of new ones security techniques, more than 70 millions of false mailings have been eliminated, and the organization has since managing to prevent a good part of the scams of ideological falsehood.

Safety Tips