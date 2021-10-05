The planets in this system may have water, but their atmospheres would be dry.
Dwarf stars M, the most common type in our galaxy, can form potentially life-friendly systems as we know them. The problem is that little is known about the atmospheres of planets in the orbits of these stars and their relationship to stellar winds. Now, a new study has simulated a known system and has found that M dwarfs can be hostile to life,
To understand the systems around M dwarfs, it is important to remember that astronomers still they don’t yet know how many of these planets could be good candidates for habitable worlds. In addition, researchers are still figuring out how their atmospheres work and whether they are able to stay “stuck” on these exoplanets, as their orbits may actually be very close to the stars.
Every star has a specific distance known as the habitable zone, within which the worlds can keep water in a liquid state — if the planet is too close to the star, the water evaporates, and if it’s too far away, it freezes. The habitable zone lies between these two extreme distances.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
However, the habitable zone of an M dwarf is usually very close to it and therefore worlds in that zone end up receiving intense stellar winds, besides being affected by the star’s magnetic field. Even if they keep water in a liquid state, these effects can vaporize these planets’ atmospheres, eliminating any chance of harboring the life we know. But calm down, this is just one of the possibilities, and the universe likes to diversify scenarios.
In her new study, Daria Pidhorodetska, doctoral student who led the new study, modeled the types of environments likely to be found on worlds around these stars and how they can be distinguished from one another. For this, they used an M dwarf named L 98-20, discovered in 483590. It is only 8% the mass of the Sun and is very close to us, just 20 light years away from distance.
The star has four rocky planets confirmed in its orbit, with a fifth candidate yet to be confirmed. If it does exist, it is in the habitable zone of the system, where liquid water could exist on its surface. The advantage of this world is that it should receive similar amounts of light to Earth, but on the other hand, the first two rocky planets also have some water. As they are already confirmed worlds, they are more reliable targets.
In contrast, M dwarfs always go through a phase where they can glow two orders of magnitude brighter than normal, which it would be bad news for any inhabitant. One of the biggest villains is ultraviolet radiation, which during this most intense phase of the M dwarf has the power to dry out planets in orbit, evaporating any surface water and destroying atmospheric gases. On the other hand, a planet may be able to rebuild its atmosphere after this period of hostility.
With all these variables, scientists decided to model four different atmospheric scenarios for the first two rocky planets: one in that they are dominated by water, another in which the atmosphere is mainly composed of hydrogen, a third in which the atmosphere is carbon dioxide (similar to Venus) and the last with hydrogen leakage, leaving only oxygen and ozone in the atmosphere. Finally, they included the observation capabilities of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes in the simulations.
They found that the two telescopes could provide complementary information using transit observations (the measurement of the drop in light that occurs when a planet passes in front of its star). “It would only take a few Hubble transits to detect or rule out an atmosphere dominated by hydrogen, or cloudless vapor,” the authors said. “With only transits, Webb would allow us to characterize gases in heavy carbon dioxide or oxygen-dominated atmospheres” .
Considering that these planets complete their orbits in less than a week, it would take a few months of observations with Webb to discover details about these atmospheres, according to the study. But the simulations also showed something unexciting — of the four scenarios considered, the team found that a dry, oxygen-dominated atmosphere is the most likely. The reason is the radiation that the planets receive “at point blank range”, literally.
This does not mean that all M dwarfs are hostile to life. Studies are still needed to evaluate the candidate for the fifth planet in the L system 98-20 and its conditions, which may be better than those of its neighbors, as it is further away from the star. In addition, astronomers will be able to discover much more detail when James Webb is released later this year. “We are about to reveal the secrets of a star system that was hidden until very recently,” said Pidhorodetska.
The study was published in the Astronomical Journal.
Source: Space Daily
