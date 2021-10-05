the-planets-in-this-system-may-have-water,-but-their-atmospheres-would-be-dry.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Comparison of the distances between the planets of the Solar System and the Sun (below) and the planets of the L system 80 59 and its star (above) (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser/ O. Demangeon)

However, the habitable zone of an M dwarf is usually very close to it and therefore worlds in that zone end up receiving intense stellar winds, besides being affected by the star’s magnetic field. Even if they keep water in a liquid state, these effects can vaporize these planets’ atmospheres, eliminating any chance of harboring the life we ​​know. But calm down, this is just one of the possibilities, and the universe likes to diversify scenarios.

In her new study, Daria Pidhorodetska, doctoral student who led the new study, modeled the types of environments likely to be found on worlds around these stars and how they can be distinguished from one another. For this, they used an M dwarf named L 98-20, discovered in 483590. It is only 8% the mass of the Sun and is very close to us, just 20 light years away from distance.

The star has four rocky planets confirmed in its orbit, with a fifth candidate yet to be confirmed. If it does exist, it is in the habitable zone of the system, where liquid water could exist on its surface. The advantage of this world is that it should receive similar amounts of light to Earth, but on the other hand, the first two rocky planets also have some water. As they are already confirmed worlds, they are more reliable targets.

In contrast, M dwarfs always go through a phase where they can glow two orders of magnitude brighter than normal, which it would be bad news for any inhabitant. One of the biggest villains is ultraviolet radiation, which during this most intense phase of the M dwarf has the power to dry out planets in orbit, evaporating any surface water and destroying atmospheric gases. On the other hand, a planet may be able to rebuild its atmosphere after this period of hostility.

With all these variables, scientists decided to model four different atmospheric scenarios for the first two rocky planets: one in that they are dominated by water, another in which the atmosphere is mainly composed of hydrogen, a third in which the atmosphere is carbon dioxide (similar to Venus) and the last with hydrogen leakage, leaving only oxygen and ozone in the atmosphere. Finally, they included the observation capabilities of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes in the simulations.