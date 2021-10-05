Britney Spears talks about end of guardianship and thanks fan support at #FreeBritney
Days after Jamie Spears was removed from the tutelage of Britney Spears, the singer finally spoke on social media. On Twitter and Instagram, the “pop princess” thanked the #FreeBritney movement, which went to great lengths to publicize what was happening in her life and family.
“The #FreeBritney movement, I have no words. Because of you and your constant resilience in releasing me from tutelage, my life is now heading in that direction. I cried last night for two hours because my fans are the best and I know it,” he said. “I feel your hearts and you feel mine. I know this is for real,” he added.
#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021
Jamie Spears was removed from the singer’s tutelage on the last day 29 of September on a temporary basis, after the patriarch takes care of Britney’s personal and financial life for 13 years old. During the process of requesting the removal of guardianship, the whole world learned what was happening with Britney and the abuses committed by her father, which gained even more space in the media with the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears
.
The singer is not completely free yet, having as tutor of her finances the accountant John Zabel, appointed by her own lawyer, and personal life tutor Jodi Montgomery. The artist’s next objective is to prove that she has the psychological stability to take charge of her own life and of her personal and professional decisions.
You can follow Britney’s story with the tutelage in documentaries Framing Britney Spears
, available on Globoplay; and Britney x Spears, from Netflix.
Source: Deadline
