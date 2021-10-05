britney-spears-talks-about-end-of-guardianship-and-thanks-fan-support-at-#freebritney

Days after Jamie Spears was removed from the tutelage of Britney Spears, the singer finally spoke on social media. On Twitter and Instagram, the “pop princess” thanked the #FreeBritney movement, which went to great lengths to publicize what was happening in her life and family.

“The #FreeBritney movement, I have no words. Because of you and your constant resilience in releasing me from tutelage, my life is now heading in that direction. I cried last night for two hours because my fans are the best and I know it,” he said. “I feel your hearts and you feel mine. I know this is for real,” he added.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Jamie Spears was removed from the singer’s tutelage on the last day 29 of September on a temporary basis, after the patriarch takes care of Britney’s personal and financial life for 13 years old. During the process of requesting the removal of guardianship, the whole world learned what was happening with Britney and the abuses committed by her father, which gained even more space in the media with the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears