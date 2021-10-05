Pfizer vaccine maintains 90% efficacy for at least 6 months for severe cases
In combating the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are “highly effective” in preventing hospitalizations and severe cases of infection for at least six months . However, protection for asymptomatic and mild cases drops by almost half in the same period, according to a study with three million volunteers.
Published in the scientific journal The Lancet, the global effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has dropped from 47% in one month after the administration of two doses for 19% after six months. The advantage is that, in this same interval, the effectiveness against hospitalizations remained, on average, at 47%. In fact, protection was also maintained for variants, including Delta (B.1.2020.2).
“Our study confirms that the Vaccines are a critical tool to control the pandemic and remain highly effective in preventing serious illnesses and hospitalization, including Delta and other worrying variants,” said lead author of the study and Kaiser Permanente Medical Care researcher Sara Tartof.
Is booster dose required?
According to the study authors, the findings complement preliminary data already released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Israeli Ministry of Health. But the organizations suggested that protection against mild or asymptomatic cases was significantly reduced within six months.
“This publication describes real-life US evidence on the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, assessed based on information from a large health database from Kaiser Permanente Medical Care” , comments Penny Ward, a professor at King’s College London and a researcher not involved in the study.
“In general, if the aim of vaccination is to prevent the disease and prevent the continued spread of the infection, then This information suggests the need for boosters six months after completion of the first vaccine schedule, particularly among the most vulnerable, where infection can lead to more severe cases of illness and death. booster is in progress,” added Ward on the use of booster doses.
