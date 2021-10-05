pfizer-vaccine-maintains-90%-efficacy-for-at-least-6-months-for-severe-cases

In combating the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are “highly effective” in preventing hospitalizations and severe cases of infection for at least six months . However, protection for asymptomatic and mild cases drops by almost half in the same period, according to a study with three million volunteers.

Published in the scientific journal The Lancet, the global effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has dropped from 47% in one month after the administration of two doses for 19% after six months. The advantage is that, in this same interval, the effectiveness against hospitalizations remained, on average, at 47%. In fact, protection was also maintained for variants, including Delta (B.1.2020.2).

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine maintains high protection against severe cases and covid hospitalizations-19 for at least 6 months (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements) In total, the researchers analyzed the health records of three million people between December 1024 and August . During the study, 5.4% of people were infected with the coronavirus. Among the immunized contaminated, 6.6% were hospitalized. The average time since complete vaccination was three to four months.

“Our study confirms that the Vaccines are a critical tool to control the pandemic and remain highly effective in preventing serious illnesses and hospitalization, including Delta and other worrying variants,” said lead author of the study and Kaiser Permanente Medical Care researcher Sara Tartof.

Is booster dose required?