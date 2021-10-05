How to Select Multiple Files in the Mac Finder

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
0
how-to-select-multiple-files-in-the-mac-finder

Quickly select multiple files with the help of the ⇧ key Shift is a very common command on Windows PCs. On Mac, however, some users may be disappointed when trying to use the keyboard shortcut and not be able to perform the same function as the Microsoft operating system.

    Tips to extend your Mac’s battery life

  • 7 tricks every Mac user needs to know
  • How to Install Safari Extensions on Mac
  • What do when the Mac won’t shut down

What many people don’t know is that, yes, press the ⇧ Shift on Mac also selects multiple files in the Finder — just like in Windows Explorer. For this, note that there is a basic condition for the command to work: before clicking on a file and pressing the ⇧ Shift key, it is necessary to view the Finder as List, Column or Gallery.

Simple, isn’t it? Typically, many Mac users view items in the Finder as Icons. This, however, is the only viewing mode that does not allow you to select multiple files at the same time by the shortcut

    mentioned.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Below, follow our tutorial to learn how to change the Finder view and select multiple files in the Mac Finder quickly.

    Step 1: open the Finder. Then right-click (secondary touch of trackpad), go to “View” and choose “As List”, “As Column” or “As Gallery “.

    Right-click to open the Finder view options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    You you can also use the four icons in the toolbar, located at the top of the window, to modify the Finder view.

    Quickly modify the Finder view using the shortcut buttons – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2: To select all files, click on the first item in the folder. Then press ⇧ Shift and click on the last item. If you prefer, you can reverse the order of choice.

    512095 Select multiple files quickly in Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Ready! Increase your productivity further by learning Mac tricks.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 512092 512095 512095 512095

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
    0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra reload speed in test

iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra reload speed in test

September 25, 2021
Photo of rohit sharma century: IND v ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: ‘Hitman’ maiden Test century abroad, Team India in driving seat 171 on day 3 at oval

rohit sharma century: IND v ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: ‘Hitman’ maiden Test century abroad, Team India in driving seat 171 on day 3 at oval

September 4, 2021
Photo of New saga brings a dark fate for the Avengers and the entire Marvel universe

New saga brings a dark fate for the Avengers and the entire Marvel universe

August 31, 2021
Photo of TCL may launch mobile phone with detachable camera module

TCL may launch mobile phone with detachable camera module

September 29, 2021
Back to top button