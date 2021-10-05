how-to-select-multiple-files-in-the-mac-finder

Quickly select multiple files with the help of the ⇧ key Shift is a very common command on Windows PCs. On Mac, however, some users may be disappointed when trying to use the keyboard shortcut and not be able to perform the same function as the Microsoft operating system.

What many people don’t know is that, yes, press the ⇧ Shift on Mac also selects multiple files in the Finder — just like in Windows Explorer. For this, note that there is a basic condition for the command to work: before clicking on a file and pressing the ⇧ Shift key, it is necessary to view the Finder as List, Column or Gallery.

Simple, isn’t it? Typically, many Mac users view items in the Finder as Icons. This, however, is the only viewing mode that does not allow you to select multiple files at the same time by the shortcut