How to Select Multiple Files in the Mac Finder
Quickly select multiple files with the help of the ⇧ key Shift is a very common command on Windows PCs. On Mac, however, some users may be disappointed when trying to use the keyboard shortcut and not be able to perform the same function as the Microsoft operating system.
What many people don’t know is that, yes, press the ⇧ Shift on Mac also selects multiple files in the Finder — just like in Windows Explorer. For this, note that there is a basic condition for the command to work: before clicking on a file and pressing the ⇧ Shift key, it is necessary to view the Finder as List, Column or Gallery.
Simple, isn’t it? Typically, many Mac users view items in the Finder as Icons. This, however, is the only viewing mode that does not allow you to select multiple files at the same time by the shortcut
Below, follow our tutorial to learn how to change the Finder view and select multiple files in the Mac Finder quickly.
Step 1: open the Finder. Then right-click (secondary touch of trackpad), go to “View” and choose “As List”, “As Column” or “As Gallery “.
You you can also use the four icons in the toolbar, located at the top of the window, to modify the Finder view. Step 2: To select all files, click on the first item in the folder. Then press ⇧ Shift and click on the last item. If you prefer, you can reverse the order of choice. 512095 Select multiple files quickly in Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2: To select all files, click on the first item in the folder. Then press ⇧ Shift and click on the last item. If you prefer, you can reverse the order of choice.
512095 Select multiple files quickly in Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Ready! Increase your productivity further by learning Mac tricks.
Did you like this article?
