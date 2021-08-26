India vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leeds test live cricket score

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
1

New Delhi
The Indian cricket team would like to wrap up England’s innings as quickly as possible on the second day of the Headingley Test match. Team India, which was bundled out for just 78 runs in the first innings, now has hope from its bowlers. In this match, only its bowlers can get Team India back.

At the end of the first day’s play, England had scored 120 runs without losing any wicket. On the first day, Joe Root & Co took a 42-run lead against India. His full 10 wickets are safe. In such a situation, his effort will be to make big scores.

On the other hand, Team India will have to drop the wickets of the England batsmen quickly. Although it will not be easy, but taking inspiration from the bowlers of the opposition team, Indian pacers can also do wonders with their bowling. The Indian bowlers were ineffective on the first day. Despite bowling 42 overs, the Indian bowlers did not get any wickets.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of it is shocking news for me that virat kohli has fallen to the fifth spot in icc test rankings; Says coach rajkumar sharma: Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Virat Kohli slipped to 5th position

it is shocking news for me that virat kohli has fallen to the fifth spot in icc test rankings; Says coach rajkumar sharma: Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Virat Kohli slipped to 5th position

August 23, 2021
Photo of How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

August 23, 2021
Photo of neeraj chopra special message to pakistan on arshad nadeem shared a beautiful story from olympics

neeraj chopra special message to pakistan on arshad nadeem shared a beautiful story from olympics

August 25, 2021
Photo of maman sharma retires from cricket: manan sharma retires from cricket set to play in usa

maman sharma retires from cricket: manan sharma retires from cricket set to play in usa

August 21, 2021
Back to top button