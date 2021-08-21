jos buttler ipl: ipl 2021 jos buttler jofra archer to miss second leg rajasthan royals: IPL 2021: deal blow to Rajasthan royals, jos buttler will not play in UAE

New Delhi

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a setback before the second stage of the IPL starting from 19th September. Explosive batsman Jos Buttler will not join the team in UAE. This information was given on Saturday from the official Twitter account.

RR’s Twitter handle read, ‘Jos Buttler will not be a part of the remainder of IPL 2021, as he and Lewis are waiting for their second child. We wish them well.

…and many more changes

Jofra Archer, who is suffering from an elbow injury, is already away from cricket. He is also not part of the English team in the ongoing Test series against India. Glenn Phillips has been included in the team in place of Butler. This New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman is currently running in excellent form. Glenn has already won everyone’s heart by batting brilliantly in the T20 Blast and The Hundred tournaments played in England.

Such is the schedule of Rajasthan in UAE

The T20 league was suspended in May due to rising Covid-19 cases in India and several cases in the ‘bio bubble’ of the IPL. Glenn Phillips is currently a part of the Barbados Royals franchise in the Caribbean Premier League. Royals were ranked fifth in the points table till this stage of the IPL was suspended, having won three out of seven matches.