How to use the “keep inventory” command in Minecraft

Minecraft players know how frustrating it is to be on a journey that lasts many days in the game and far away from respawn ( where the character is reborn) and die for some nonsense. Even 2017, some modders solved these problems by creating mods that saved all the items. However, Mojang and Microsoft added the command to the game that year, eliminating the need to download any unofficial programs.

    • To help you never lose anything again on your adventures and keep your items always more valuable, Canaltech prepared this tutorial on how to use the “keep inventory” command in Minecraft.

    Step 1:

      Open the game and click play to create or access the map you want to enable.

      (Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

      Step 2:

        if you already have one map created and want to activate the function on it, skip to step 5

          . If not, in the world creation part, go to the right, in the map settings part.

          (Image: Screenshot/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

          Step 3: go down to the end, until you find the option “Activate Cheats” and click so that the vertical bar turns green and to the right.

          (Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

          Step 4: the game will warn you that by allowing cheats, achievements and trophies are disabled. Aware of this, click “Confirm” and your progress on this map will not have the rewards on the accounts.

          (Image : Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

          Step 5: With the game open, open the chat. If you are on the computer press the T key, on the consoles press the right button of the arrows and on the mobile press the floating text balloon button. After that, type (without the quotes) "/gamerule keepinventory true" and press enter or the corresponding buttons marked on the screen.

          (Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

          Step 6:

            Once that’s done, the command is already enabled and you can die any time the items will remain in your inventory!

              (Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

