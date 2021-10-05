How to use the “keep inventory” command in Minecraft
Minecraft players know how frustrating it is to be on a journey that lasts many days in the game and far away from respawn ( where the character is reborn) and die for some nonsense. Even 2017, some modders solved these problems by creating mods that saved all the items. However, Mojang and Microsoft added the command to the game that year, eliminating the need to download any unofficial programs.
To help you never lose anything again on your adventures and keep your items always more valuable, Canaltech prepared this tutorial on how to use the “keep inventory” command in Minecraft.
Step 1:
- Open the game and click play to create or access the map you want to enable.
