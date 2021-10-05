house-of-the-dragon-gets-its-first-teaser;-watch

One of the most anticipated series of 2021 won this Tuesday (5) its first teaser. House of the Dragon

, the prequel to success Game of Thrones , was with scarce promotional material so far, but this time fans can check out the first preview of the HBO Max original series.

“Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did,” says Matt Smith’s character, Prince Daemon Targaryen. At the same time, it is possible to see Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys.