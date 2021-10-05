House of the Dragon gets its first teaser; watch
One of the most anticipated series of 2021 won this Tuesday (5) its first teaser. House of the Dragon
- , was with scarce promotional material so far, but this time fans can check out the first preview of the HBO Max original series.
“Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did,” says Matt Smith’s character, Prince Daemon Targaryen. At the same time, it is possible to see Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys.
The series is intended to tell the story of House Targaryen, which means that the characters that were introduced in GoT will not appear because the plot takes place many years before the events of HBO’s production. However, a recent information that excited fans of the fantasy is that, precisely because it transmits very old events from the original title, there will be many more dragons on screen.
The idea is to take the plot to a point in the Targaryen civil war that became known as “The Dance of Dragons”, an important event in the Seven Kingdoms mythology that leads to the conflict between two rival factions of the House. House of the Dragon
There is no news, however, regarding the release date of the series, with HBO keeping only the forecast for 2021. The day and month should be revealed soon.
Game Of Thrones
Source: HBO Max (YouTube)
