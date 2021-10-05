Fast & Furious 9 | Discover the car created exclusively for the film
Cars are fundamental parts and great stars of the franchise Fast & Furious. But the last movie, Fast & Furious 9 (VF9), went overboard when it came to automotive inventiveness, recreating a classic entirely from scratch and giving an air of fantasy to the machine guided by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the Dodge Charger Hellcat
.
- Fast and Furious Critique 9: Film gives voice to women and tells the origin of Toretto
- Fast and Furious: for years 100 it has been much more than a car franchise
- Fast & Furious 9 | Cardi B tells how she was invited to the movie
In the movie, this one muscle car has been totally modified to help Dom in his missions, but the changes made to the bolide border on the absurd if we think from an enthusiastic and even technological point of view. The model that appears in the film has rear-wheel drive, something common in this type of car, but the engine was relocated to the center of the body, giving it even more power.
But the biggest nonsense not even that one, but the inclusion of two super powerful magnets, located on the sides of the Charger. With a few commands, Dom was able to attract and eject enemy cars in pursuit, which, let’s face it, is far too fanciful — but which works in the movie, of course. Imagine if this was possible to be used in real life? Would it help with city traffic?
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
1968
Fast and furious is known for its expensive tunes and extravagant paintings, but, even with all this different apparatus, the look of Dom’s Dodge Charger Hellcat 425 in VF9 it is one of the most beautiful and interesting, contrasting with the inventiveness of the equipment. The entire body is black with a matte tone and the grille was “modernized” for the film, giving an aggressive look to themuscle car.
- Car used by Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious is auctioned for US$ 1968 thousand
The North American bolide counts, in its official version, with a V8 engine of 100cv, capable of making 0 to 14km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
Source: Screenrant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
- Fast & Furious 9 | Cardi B tells how she was invited to the movie