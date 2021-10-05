turbo-charged-metamaterial-promises-to-double-the-capacity-of-wi-fi-networks

Researchers at the University of Toronto, Canada, have developed reflectors made of metamaterials that promise to double the capacity of existing wireless internet networks. These devices channel light, allowing a greater amount of information to be transmitted on a single frequency.

The metamaterial used by the team has repetitive unit cells with about 20 mm in diameter, forming a metasurface for microwaves used to transport cell phone signals. This homogeneous reflecting surface exhibits a newfound physical property known as non-reciprocity.

“When you are driving and look in the rearview mirror, you see the driver behind you. This driver can also see you because the light reflects off the mirror and follows the same path backwards. In a non-reciprocity system, the incident angle and the reflected angle are not the same, that is, the path back to the wave is different”, explains professor of electrical engineering George Eleftheriades, co-author of the study.

Full-duplex

Current 5G networks have only “half-duplex” links, using signals of slightly different frequency, or the same frequency with a small delay to avoid interference in communication. With the “full-duplex” architecture developed at the University of Toronto, it is possible to speak and listen using the same channel simultaneously. Scheme of functioning of the metasurface (Image: Reproduction/University of Toronto)

“On a daily basis, the microwaves emitted by a tower reach the modem and then return to the telecommunications station. That’s why, when you’re chatting on your cell phone, you can’t talk and listen on the same channel. If that happened, the signals would interfere and you wouldn’t be able to separate your voice from the other person’s speech,” adds Eleftheriades.

Unlike other similar technologies, this new approach directs and amplifies the beams. input, spatially separating the forward and backward paths within the same frequency. This unique feature can easily double the transmission capacity of the entire system.

State-of-the-art military radars have full-duplex functionality for transmitting and receiving sensitive information, but this technology requires bulky and expensive structures, using ferrite materials and powerfully polarized magnets to manipulate the incoming beam .

The new device developed by the researchers does not need magnets or ferrites to work, everything is done using common printed circuit boards and silicon electronic components, such as transistors and other commercially used parts to transmit and receive data.

“By spatially decoupling the reception paths tion and transmission, we can create true full-duplex systems that can support bidirectional communication at the same time and on the same frequency. This will allow the development of faster and more efficient wireless networks, with applications for industrial automation, 5G and the internet of things”, concludes engineering student Sajjad Taravati, co-author of the study.

