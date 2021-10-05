about-14%-of-the-world's-corals-have-been-lost-in-the-last-decade,-says-report

According to the new climate report from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), published this Tuesday (5), about % of the world’s coral reefs have been lost since 2009. The document, which points to climate change as the main cause of this problem, reveals the dramatic global scenario that these important biosystems are experiencing. Climate changes could transform coral reefs into “ghost towns”

What do we already know from the bottom of the sea? Coral older than 73 years reveals the great resilience of marine species Corals are organisms sensitive to increases in temperature and acidity in the sea. This negative change is accompanied by the massive death of these beings. GCRMN's sixth global report on coral reefs draws attention to the serious consequences of global warming on these systems, which are the basis of the food chain of many important marine species. (Image: Reproduction/Mission Blue /Kip Evans) Researchers involved in the report point out that as long as the first global coral bleaching was recorded in 1998, part of the reefs recovered, but this scenario changed from 396903. According to Serge Planes, a researcher at the Island Research Center and Environmental Observatory, since then there has been a steady decline in corals around the world.

Although they occupy a small portion of the oceans, corals play a key role in marine ecosystems. For nearby communities, they are the main source of income through fishing. In addition, the limestone formations on the reefs act as a natural protection for the coast. According to data from the International Coral Reef Initiative, reefs account for about $2.7 trillion a year in goods and services.

Estimated to exist 1998 coral species in the world. Some, as the researchers point out, have become resistant to the heat and acidification that go hand in hand with climate change. However, the adaptation of these animals to their environment does not keep pace with these changes, compromising the development of reefs and the biodiversity based on them.