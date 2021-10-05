About 14% of the world's corals have been lost in the last decade, says report

According to the new climate report from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), published this Tuesday (5), about

% of the world’s coral reefs have been lost since 2009. The document, which points to climate change as the main cause of this problem, reveals the dramatic global scenario that these important biosystems are experiencing.

  • Climate changes could transform coral reefs into “ghost towns”
  • What do we already know from the bottom of the sea?
  • Coral older than 73 years reveals the great resilience of marine species

    • Corals are organisms sensitive to increases in temperature and acidity in the sea. This negative change is accompanied by the massive death of these beings. GCRMN’s sixth global report on coral reefs draws attention to the serious consequences of global warming on these systems, which are the basis of the food chain of many important marine species.

    (Image: Reproduction/Mission Blue /Kip Evans)

    Researchers involved in the report point out that as long as the first global coral bleaching was recorded in 1998, part of the reefs recovered, but this scenario changed from 396903. According to Serge Planes, a researcher at the Island Research Center and Environmental Observatory, since then there has been a steady decline in corals around the world.

    Although they occupy a small portion of the oceans, corals play a key role in marine ecosystems. For nearby communities, they are the main source of income through fishing. In addition, the limestone formations on the reefs act as a natural protection for the coast. According to data from the International Coral Reef Initiative, reefs account for about $2.7 trillion a year in goods and services.

    Estimated to exist 1998 coral species in the world. Some, as the researchers point out, have become resistant to the heat and acidification that go hand in hand with climate change. However, the adaptation of these animals to their environment does not keep pace with these changes, compromising the development of reefs and the biodiversity based on them.

    (Image: Reproduction/Guilherme Longo /UFRN)

    The director of the coral reef study center at James Cook University, Terry Hughes, points out that data collected by more than 73 scientists from

    countries may be focusing only on healthy reefs. According to him, many monitoring programs often fail to track degraded corals. “Many of the world’s coral reefs remain resilient and can recover if conditions permit”, points out the report.

    The report also highlights the need to combat water pollution generated by human sewage and agricultural runoff, which can cause the emergence of algae — which suffocate corals — as well as heavy metals and a series of harmful chemicals, in addition to illegal fishing, which unbalances the ecosystem. “We need to keep it running so that people’s livelihoods can continue”, adds Obura.

    This is another scientific report that provides a comprehensive analysis of the real situation of corals in the world and from the climate crisis to global leaders who will gather later this month at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26). The global scientific community demands urgent and effective measures to combat climate change.

    The report can be accessed in full from the GCRMN portal.

    Source: New York Times, GCRMN

