intel-may-rescue-iris-pro-gpus-with-alder-lake-family-debut

Scheduled for release this month, the 12 1st generation Intel Alder Lake could bring a significant leap in performance thanks to the adoption of the company’s new hybrid architecture. Multiple leaks already indicate that the advantages can reach up to 60% in the best scenarios when Intel’s new solutions are compared to rivals Ryzen 2022.

Intel Alder Lake line has new look of leaked packaging

Lenovo Legion 9550K is the first desktop with Intel Alder Lake chips and DDR5 memory

A point little commented, however, is the firepower that the integrated GPUs of the new processor family must present. Intel has recently shown significant advances in the graphics department with Intel Xe microarchitecture, and it is already known that the company will also debut in the graphics card market with the Intel Arc line, but it is unclear whether we will see the same leaps in the next integrated solutions from Intel. company.

This situation may have changed with a recent leak found by the leaker @Komachi_Ensaka, which cites the iGPUs codenames of the Alder Lake chips, suggesting the return of an old advanced graphics brand.

High-performance Xe GT3 integrated GPUs are leaked

Information was found in an update to Coreboot, open source firmware for computers, with direct mention of “graphic devices” of Intel processors code-named “ADL-S”, “ADL-P” and “ADL-M”. As far as is known, ADL-S refers to the Alder Lake-S series for desktops, while ADL-P and ADL-M are identifiers for the Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M series, dedicated to notebooks.

In addition to reinforcing the existence of this new division of CPUs for laptops, already pointed out by old rumors, the record also reveals the codename of the integrated GPUs that each of the series will employ, with emphasis on the Alder Lake family- M, designed for ultrabooks: it seems, these chips will adopt Xe GT3 graphics, which suggest great processing power.