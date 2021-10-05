google-sets-date-for-pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro-event

After getting tired of leaks and confirming the existence of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google finally set the date for the official event of its new phones. Pixel Fold: Google folding is displayed with a Pixel 6 Pro inspired look

Pixel 6 and Pro 6 have revealed specs and will have five years of updates

Pixel 6 can double reload speed and has enhanced release date They will be presented with complete information in 14 October , a Tuesday, at local time — 12 hours from Brasilia. For now the company has stated that they will arrive with the custom Google Tensor SoC, and a new set of cameras that, in the Pixel 6 Pro, include a periscopic lens for long-range zoom. (Image: Reproduction/ Google) With a radical change in design, cell phones will return to the business of the top of the line, and may redeem public opinion — which was not very satisfied with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series. The company is already betting high on the marketing of the devices, released in Japan with an exclusive snack, and already printed on material promotional in physical stores. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The event will have a virtual broadcast , starting at 14h by Brasília time. And it’s quite possible that Google will show more than the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the time. Android

Released since the first half, Android 14 has not yet been officially released for any cell phone on the market. Therefore, it is possible that Google has also scheduled for October 19 the release of the update — which usually starts with smartphones Pixel.

One of the main news for the update is the visual reformulation called Material You, which will have strong appeal with the company’s new cell phones. These, even, already starred in a price leak, showing what interested parties can expect.

It is worth remembering that Google Camera may have delivered several of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro photographic novelties. Some photos taken with the devices also appeared online, showing the potential of the new line.

Source: Google