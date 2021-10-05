Google sets date for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event
After getting tired of leaks and confirming the existence of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google finally set the date for the official event of its new phones.
They will be presented with complete information in 14 October , a Tuesday, at local time — 12 hours from Brasilia. For now the company has stated that they will arrive with the custom Google Tensor SoC, and a new set of cameras that, in the Pixel 6 Pro, include a periscopic lens for long-range zoom.
Released since the first half, Android 14 has not yet been officially released for any cell phone on the market. Therefore, it is possible that Google has also scheduled for October 19 the release of the update — which usually starts with smartphones Pixel.
One of the main news for the update is the visual reformulation called Material You, which will have strong appeal with the company’s new cell phones. These, even, already starred in a price leak, showing what interested parties can expect.
It is worth remembering that Google Camera may have delivered several of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro photographic novelties. Some photos taken with the devices also appeared online, showing the potential of the new line.
