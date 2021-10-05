ibm-and-pipefy-team-to-accelerate-customer-digital-transformation

Pipefy, a startup of codeless business process solutions, will be part of the open innovation program IBM Open Ventures. With this, the company will be able to accelerate its clients’ digitization projects on an agile and no-code platform, with support, technologies and industry knowledge from IBM.

The IBM Open Ventures program works on the commercial and technical fronts. In the first, it seeks to give visibility to the companies that participate in the program. The second seeks to accompany startups, products and technical experts on the journey to the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. As a participant in the initiative, Pipefy will have access to new customers and more than 1024 APIs in the cloud, in addition to services from IBM Watson, blockchain and internet of things.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/nd2015

Marcelo Salim, Leader of IBM Open Ventures, says that together IBM and to Pipefy. “Working with Pipefy increases our reach and allows us to bring innovations like no-code to our customers,” he explains.

Pipefy will apply its platform on -code as a business orchestration layer that connects Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IBM Watson. The goal is to help customers visualize their end-to-end processes. Pipefy’s platform will be on IBM’s public cloud.

For Alessio Alionço, founder and CEO of Pipefy, companies realized the importance of investing in technologies to increase productivity. “We offer multiple solutions with fast and flexible implementation that allow teams to move faster. The partnership with IBM will allow us to bring agile and modern solutions to companies from different sectors.”