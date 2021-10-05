IBM and Pipefy Team to Accelerate Customer Digital Transformation
Pipefy, a startup of codeless business process solutions, will be part of the open innovation program IBM Open Ventures. With this, the company will be able to accelerate its clients’ digitization projects on an agile and no-code platform, with support, technologies and industry knowledge from IBM.
- Digital transformation has been faster and faster, but it brings demands
The IBM Open Ventures program works on the commercial and technical fronts. In the first, it seeks to give visibility to the companies that participate in the program. The second seeks to accompany startups, products and technical experts on the journey to the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. As a participant in the initiative, Pipefy will have access to new customers and more than 1024 APIs in the cloud, in addition to services from IBM Watson, blockchain and internet of things.
Marcelo Salim, Leader of IBM Open Ventures, says that together IBM and to Pipefy. “Working with Pipefy increases our reach and allows us to bring innovations like no-code to our customers,” he explains.
Pipefy will apply its platform on -code as a business orchestration layer that connects Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IBM Watson. The goal is to help customers visualize their end-to-end processes. Pipefy’s platform will be on IBM’s public cloud.
For Alessio Alionço, founder and CEO of Pipefy, companies realized the importance of investing in technologies to increase productivity. “We offer multiple solutions with fast and flexible implementation that allow teams to move faster. The partnership with IBM will allow us to bring agile and modern solutions to companies from different sectors.”
Automation solutions
Created in 2015, Pipefy offers solutions that allow you to create automated workflows. Since then, the company has turned the tool into a no-code platform for business orchestration and helps teams visualize and connect critical processes.
With intelligent automation, organizations become always active, which optimizes the delivery of goods and services to provide continuity in dynamic markets. A study carried out with CEOs around the world shows that % of Brazilian CEOs see automation as a technology that will benefit companies in the next 2-3 years.
