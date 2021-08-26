False delivery scams and spam on WhatsApp mark the 2nd quarter of Brazil

A survey released this Wednesday (25) by Kaspersky shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has still been used as ammunition for carrying out several attacks in Brazil. As criminals have adapted their methods of action in recent months, scams involving deliveries and phishing actions on WhatsApp dominated the list of most active cyber threats during Q2 2021.

According to the security company, scammers have taken advantage of the increase in e-commerce and logistical barriers to convince users to open links that contain malicious content. Targets are contacted with messages that talk about bill increases and requests for additional payments — customs fees and shipping costs, for example — that lead them to fake websites where they risk not only losing money, but also having data stolen credit card and other sensitive information.

The scams that involve sending constant spam on WhatsApp asking for deposits in small amounts also grew. They showed themselves in different ways: in one case, amounts were charged for participation in a prize draw. Kaspersky claims that the creation of fake websites that promised to lead the user to platform groups was also common.

Image: Disclosure/Kaspersky

By clicking on the link, the victim would enter a fake login page that asked for their personal information, which was stolen upon entering. The pages also put visitors at risk of becoming malware targets. According to Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, criminals have a clear ability to adapt to new trends and changes in routines, whether to steal money or credentials.

how to protect yourself

“Spam and phishing are still some of the most effective ways to launch successful attacks as they play on human emotions. The best thing users can do is be wary of any unexpected emails and be very careful when clicking on any attachments of email or link that redirect directly to a website”, he advises. Check out some Kaspersky recommendations to stay safe:

Check links before clicking: the process can be done by leaving the mouse pointer over them, and it is necessary to be aware of typos and other regularities; Always be cautious, even if an email message or contact is made by an acquaintance — chances are it has been hacked and criminals are contacting their acquaintances; When accessing banking services, always enter your addresses and avoid clicking on links received by emails or messengers; Be aware: legitimate companies do not ask for data such as social security number, credit card number or bank details in email messages.

The security company also advises users to be on the lookout for messages that bring a sense of urgency, especially if they require payments or transfers. Attention to detail, combined with the use of protection tools and up-to-date systems, is enough to guarantee protection against the most common scams, to which everyone is exposed in one way or another.

