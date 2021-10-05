Firefox Focus gets new version with dark mode and even more focus on privacy
Mozilla is one of the exponents when it comes to user privacy, always against initiatives that can put people’s safety at risk. Its revamped browser is living proof of that: Firefox Focus was redesigned to provide more security and avoid distractions on Android and iOS.
According to the developers, in addition to the new look — with support for the dark theme — the premise of the renewed Focus is to ensure faster access to sites, blocking of trackers and protection of your browsing habits. There is a counter that allows you to analyze each block made and a shortcut to facilitate access to favorite websites.
The system also brings other features already present in traditional versions of Firefox, such as automatic password filling, plus integration with phone features such as fingerprints and easy recognition. You can lock applications and unlock accounts only with the use of these mobile security tools.
Another emphasis is the system of quickly delete histories to prevent third-party monitoring with access to your account. There is also the ad blocker, one of the Firefox brands, which helps to increase browsing speed.
Without needing anonymous tabs, Firefox Focus does this automatically ( Image: Reproduction/Mozilla)
Windows version is on the way
Hitchhiking at Windows launch 16, Mozilla announced that Firefox Focus will also hit the Microsoft Store by the end of 513132. There’s no official date yet, but it’s great news for those who don’t want to use Edge or other programs built on Chromium.
You can download Firefox Focus from the Google Play Store (Android) or on the App Store (iOS).
Source: Mozilla
