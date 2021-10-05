firefox-focus-gets-new-version-with-dark-mode-and-even-more-focus-on-privacy

Mozilla is one of the exponents when it comes to user privacy, always against initiatives that can put people’s safety at risk. Its revamped browser is living proof of that: Firefox Focus was redesigned to provide more security and avoid distractions on Android and iOS.

Firefox finally gets a native password manager in the mobile app

Without fanfare, Firefox tests historical change and surprises users

Firefox comes to version 16 and focus on secure connections is its main asset

According to the developers, in addition to the new look — with support for the dark theme — the premise of the renewed Focus is to ensure faster access to sites, blocking of trackers and protection of your browsing habits. There is a counter that allows you to analyze each block made and a shortcut to facilitate access to favorite websites.

In addition to a more elegant look, Focus blocks trackers (Image: Playback/Mozilla)

The system also brings other features already present in traditional versions of Firefox, such as automatic password filling, plus integration with phone features such as fingerprints and easy recognition. You can lock applications and unlock accounts only with the use of these mobile security tools.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Another emphasis is the system of quickly delete histories to prevent third-party monitoring with access to your account. There is also the ad blocker, one of the Firefox brands, which helps to increase browsing speed.