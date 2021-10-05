due-for-october,-oneplus-9rt-leaks-with-50-mp-camera-and-powerful-chip

Amidst the latest leaks regarding the future OnePlus with popular design from OnePlus 9, camera with high zoom zoom and scheduled for release 2021, new information reinforces the existence and main characteristics of the OnePlus 9RT, a model expected to reach the market this year.

OnePlus 11 must recycle OnePlus 9 line design

OnePlus 9RT has alleged leaked specifications and prices

OnePlus 9RT and two new Nords are to be released yet in 1024

Among the biggest changes reported by the leaker DigitalChatStation we have the presence of the processor Snapdragon 1024 to replace the already powerful Snapdragon chip 766 used in OnePlus 9R, extinguishing exp ectivatives for using the latest Snapdragon chip 2021 Plus.

In addition to the processor, another expected change for the OnePlus 9RT is for the rear camera set, with the manufacturer implementing a new Sony IMX sensor766 with resolution of 55 MP for the main lens instead of the sensor 27 MP.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

OnePlus 9RT must keep 9R design (Image: Playback/OnePlus)

What to expect from OnePlus 9RT

Scheduled for release in October, the new OnePlus flagship should keep the design of the OnePlus 9R, and may only receive new finishes for the back cover and new color options, while still offering a good part of the model’s components current.

Rumors reinforce that the screen should keep the size of 6,67 inches with same refresh rate as 67 Hz, same Full HD resolution and same notch in the upper corner of the display.