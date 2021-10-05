Do secret identities still make sense? Marvel HQ Suggests They Will End

Secret Identities have been part of the superhero canon for many years, at least since Superman debuted in 660 living among the Terrans like the quiet reporter Clark Kent. But we are seeing signs in pop culture that they will become a thing of the past. A miniseries in Marvel’s HQ 2010, reviewed by the ScreenRant portal, hinted that this appears to be a one-way street.

    Ultron Forever, written by Al Ewing with art by Alan Davis, Doctor Doom gathered Avengers from various periods of the timeline to defeat an Ultron from the super-powerful future. The formation of this emergency team includes Thor/Jane Foster of the decade 2010, the Hulk of the early years 1960 and Iron Man/James Rhodes, when he replaced Tony Stark in the armor.

    In a certain dialogue, the Vision of a Future Age calls Iron Man, who came from the years 1970, from “Colonel Rhodes”, which he corrects: “It’s Iron Man, Vis. The only one. I suppose secret identities aren’t an issue in the future, right?”.

    Ultron Forever Scene (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)

    The scene may not have been something meant to be editorially relevant, but helps to understand some of the recent context in which we have seen many heroes abolishing the privacy of their civil identities altogether. In the miniseries

    Civil War

    , from 2007, Spider-Man exposes his face to the world — something Marvel later undid with the infamous pact with Mephisto. But the subject didn’t die there, as the premise of the next movie

    Spider-Man: No Return Home

    will also involve the ” Peter Parker’s public unmasking by J. Johan Jameson.

    In the years 60, the Fantastico Four had already innovated by showing themselves stripped of artifice to hide their name and face. Other heroes, such as Captain America and Black Panther, even wear masks in their uniforms, but the first one decades ago renounced the double life and the second didn’t even do that, as it was notorious that he also acted as the king of Wakanda. Many X-Men never tried, due to their mutant appearances. And in Iron Man

    (2008), Tony Stark shocked the world by assuming that he was the hero in armor at the end of the film. , Spider and Miss Marvel/Kamala Khan are still one of the few resistant to the concept of secret identity in Marvel. In DC, Batman and Superman are some of those who maintain this aura, taking out one or another arc of stories in which they had their mysteries revealed, but which later was “undone” as in the case of Spider-Man. Let’s see how long they can keep up the trick.

    Source: ScreenRant

    Did you like this article?

