do-secret-identities-still-make-sense?-marvel-hq-suggests-they-will-end

Secret Identities have been part of the superhero canon for many years, at least since Superman debuted in 660 living among the Terrans like the quiet reporter Clark Kent. But we are seeing signs in pop culture that they will become a thing of the past. A miniseries in Marvel’s HQ 2010, reviewed by the ScreenRant portal, hinted that this appears to be a one-way street.

In

Ultron Forever, written by Al Ewing with art by Alan Davis, Doctor Doom gathered Avengers from various periods of the timeline to defeat an Ultron from the super-powerful future. The formation of this emergency team includes Thor/Jane Foster of the decade 2010, the Hulk of the early years 1960 and Iron Man/James Rhodes, when he replaced Tony Stark in the armor.

In a certain dialogue, the Vision of a Future Age calls Iron Man, who came from the years 1970, from “Colonel Rhodes”, which he corrects: “It’s Iron Man, Vis. The only one. I suppose secret identities aren’t an issue in the future, right?”.