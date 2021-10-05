Worlds 2021 | RED Canids debut with victory against Infinity Esports

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Despite a chaotic start and with some mistakes on the part of the Brazilian team, RED Canids managed to fit a comeback against Infinity Esports. Initially, Matías “WhiteLotus” Musso managed to have a big advantage in the game, and the RED Pack secured a big comeback. With Guigo inspired and quite strong with his Camille, it was not difficult to get the comeback after the team continued to impose its rhythm against the hermanos.

Image: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Brazil

After the game, Canaltech participated in the press conference with Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier, in which we asked how the team has adapted well to the new style of League of Legends which is being applied to the Worlds.

“A very good thing about our team is that everyone adapts very easily “, said the player, who still joked about the most exotic choices of the team, especially the champion Kled that he really likes to use. “Titatan likes to use some mages as a sniper, Jojo likes to use more healing supports and shields, and I’m the ‘crazy’ who likes to play Kled, so when we have these new things, Rabbit (Coach) from RED Canids) brings these choices in advance, we see how it works and test it and we know that we can master the choice very easy, so we didn’t have much problem.”

He he also highlighted how Calisto “Coelho” Coelho Rabaiolli exchanges experiences with other technicians from other countries. “Rabbit, mainly because he has a lot of contact with the people abroad, already brought this information to us during CBLOL itself, so it’s very easy for us to adapt, we are very open-minded to play with whatever we have whatever is necessary for the match.”

Finally, the pro player commented on the taunts of Mateo Alejandro “Buggax”, player from the top lane of Infinity Esports. The Uruguayan, who already played in Brazil for Falkol, insisted on igniting the match before the teams’ debut at the World Cup — on Twitter, he made some offensive posts against the team, even calling Alexandre “Titann” Lima an “idiot”. And for Grevthar, that served as fuel: “People try to take us down, and what Buggax said gave us an opportunity to show what we’ve come for, and that CBLOL is still better than LLA, so it needs to stay smart at it.”

With the victory against Infinity Esports, RED Canids faces this Wednesday (6) the LNG at 9 am and then returns at 100h to face Hanwa Life.