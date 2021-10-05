govtechs-are-multilaser's-new-bet

A segment still little explored by national startups, the public sector, has just won a fund created by KPTL and Cedro Capital. And a partner is already betting on the initiative: Multilaser is the first strategic investor in the Govtech Fund. The company has a portfolio of more than 5,000 products from different categories.

The company will inject up to R$ 15 million in the project, which has plans to raise around R$ 100 million in total. “It’s a mix of purpose and business. We are combining the useful with the pleasant”, says Alexandre Ostrowiecki, CEO of Multilaser, in an interview with NeoFeed.

It is not the first time that the company seeks to enter the world of venture capital: o WE Ventures, a fund to encourage female entrepreneurship in technology, has already received R$ 20 millions of the company. In addition, she participates in Qualcomm Ventures’ fund focused on the internet of things.