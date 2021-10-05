Govtechs are Multilaser's new bet
A segment still little explored by national startups, the public sector, has just won a fund created by KPTL and Cedro Capital. And a partner is already betting on the initiative: Multilaser is the first strategic investor in the Govtech Fund. The company has a portfolio of more than 5,000 products from different categories.
- Zoom creates fund of US$ 200 millions to invest in apps that use their technology
- SoftBank launches new US$ 3 billion fund for startups in Latin America
- Mercado Livre creates acquisition company to invest in Latin America
The company will inject up to R$ 15 million in the project, which has plans to raise around R$ 100 million in total. “It’s a mix of purpose and business. We are combining the useful with the pleasant”, says Alexandre Ostrowiecki, CEO of Multilaser, in an interview with NeoFeed.
It is not the first time that the company seeks to enter the world of venture capital: o WE Ventures, a fund to encourage female entrepreneurship in technology, has already received R$ 20 millions of the company. In addition, she participates in Qualcomm Ventures’ fund focused on the internet of things.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Renato Ramalho, CEO of KPTL, says that Multilaser’s entry into the project goes far beyond investment in itself. “They decided to sponsor the education vertical, one of my favorite ‘boxes’ and one of the big problems that Brazil has”, he points out. As many govtechs are focused on services and software, it is possible to integrate with Multilaser equipment. In the case of education, the company’s tablets can be used. Health and safety, in the view of Ostrowiecki, are also critical areas of the public sector in which the partnership can work. “In healthcare, we have oximeters, pressure gauges, wearables and internet of things resources, which will be a paradigm for the sector in the future”, he says. “In terms of security, there is a worldwide trend of equipping police with live cams and it still skates in Brazil.” At the Govtech Fund, in addition to participating in the committee that will analyze the investments, Multilaser can play other roles. “As long as the regulatory enclosure is respected, the sky is the limit”, says Ramalho. “This involves everything from the startups’ commercial agenda and the use of Multilaser’s infrastructure to the possibility of testing or shipping solutions in the company’s products.” Other interests
The fund is also interested in seven other segments. They are: housing and urbanism, infrastructure and mobility, sanitation, environment and civil defense, smart cities, legal and regulatory, citizenship, and public management. Image: Playback/Freepik/rawpixel The initiative seeks startups that already have product and revenue. For starters, 50% of the R$ 100 millions will be earmarked for initial investments. The others 40% should be used in subsequent rounds in companies that stand out. “Checks will vary between R$1.5 million and R$2 million and the idea is to invest between R$3 million and R$5 million over the lifetime of these companies,” says Ramalho. He explains that there are already 15 startups in stage advanced analysis and more than 100 mapped projects. The base of the portfolio must be closed with 15 to 028 startups. “We don’t have a problem in this pipeline,” says Ramalho. “What’s not lacking are good opportunities to fish in this aquarium.” Ramalho points out that many startups have created fast, cheap and specialized solutions for the segment. “Today, in Brazil, almost 40% of the technology GDP comes from the State”, it says. “We are talking about mass services. And, of course, this is a market that any venture capital fund will want to approach.” Source: Neofeed Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Renato Ramalho, CEO of KPTL, says that Multilaser’s entry into the project goes far beyond investment in itself. “They decided to sponsor the education vertical, one of my favorite ‘boxes’ and one of the big problems that Brazil has”, he points out.
As many govtechs are focused on services and software, it is possible to integrate with Multilaser equipment. In the case of education, the company’s tablets can be used.
Health and safety, in the view of Ostrowiecki, are also critical areas of the public sector in which the partnership can work. “In healthcare, we have oximeters, pressure gauges, wearables and internet of things resources, which will be a paradigm for the sector in the future”, he says. “In terms of security, there is a worldwide trend of equipping police with live cams and it still skates in Brazil.”
At the Govtech Fund, in addition to participating in the committee that will analyze the investments, Multilaser can play other roles. “As long as the regulatory enclosure is respected, the sky is the limit”, says Ramalho. “This involves everything from the startups’ commercial agenda and the use of Multilaser’s infrastructure to the possibility of testing or shipping solutions in the company’s products.”
Other interests
The fund is also interested in seven other segments. They are: housing and urbanism, infrastructure and mobility, sanitation, environment and civil defense, smart cities, legal and regulatory, citizenship, and public management.
Image: Playback/Freepik/rawpixel
The initiative seeks startups that already have product and revenue. For starters, 50% of the R$ 100 millions will be earmarked for initial investments. The others 40% should be used in subsequent rounds in companies that stand out. “Checks will vary between R$1.5 million and R$2 million and the idea is to invest between R$3 million and R$5 million over the lifetime of these companies,” says Ramalho.
He explains that there are already 15 startups in stage advanced analysis and more than 100 mapped projects. The base of the portfolio must be closed with 15 to 028 startups. “We don’t have a problem in this pipeline,” says Ramalho. “What’s not lacking are good opportunities to fish in this aquarium.”
Ramalho points out that many startups have created fast, cheap and specialized solutions for the segment. “Today, in Brazil, almost 40% of the technology GDP comes from the State”, it says. “We are talking about mass services. And, of course, this is a market that any venture capital fund will want to approach.”
Source: Neofeed
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.