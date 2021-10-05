xiaomi's-new-bluetooth-gamer-headset-is-certified-with-images

Xiaomi has already started to prepare to launch a new model of Bluetooth headset. This time, the accessory will be aimed at the gamer audience, although there are still no details about the differentials offered.

The new wearable device of the Chinese has been certified by the NCC — American approval body — and should be suffixed with “Gaming Version” in its name, which suggests it will have dedicated specs for those looking for a headset to play on consoles, on PCs or even on cell phones.

Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t reveal any details of the headset’s datasheet, so we can only speculate that it will arrive with a low-latency mode to boost audio fidelity, with audio technology active noise reduction (ANC) to increase the feeling of immersion and, of course, a larger battery, to last hours of use without needing to recharge.