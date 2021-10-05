Xiaomi's new Bluetooth gamer headset is certified with images
Xiaomi has already started to prepare to launch a new model of Bluetooth headset. This time, the accessory will be aimed at the gamer audience, although there are still no details about the differentials offered.
The new wearable device of the Chinese has been certified by the NCC — American approval body — and should be suffixed with “Gaming Version” in its name, which suggests it will have dedicated specs for those looking for a headset to play on consoles, on PCs or even on cell phones.
Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t reveal any details of the headset’s datasheet, so we can only speculate that it will arrive with a low-latency mode to boost audio fidelity, with audio technology active noise reduction (ANC) to increase the feeling of immersion and, of course, a larger battery, to last hours of use without needing to recharge.
Although the documentation doesn’t reveal the headphone’s specs, it does present some screenshots that show an already well-known look by the brand’s fans. According to the attached photos, it will have a design very similar to the Redmi AirDots 2. The charging case itself is also very similar to the Chinese company’s most popular headphones.
Aside from the NCC registration, there are still no more precise details about the wearable and, as a result, we still don’t know when it will hit stores and what its price will be, so keep an eye on the news here from Canaltech to stay on top of the subject.
Source: Mukul Sharma
