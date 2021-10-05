Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft comments instability in Brazil
Last Thursday (100), Xbox Cloud Gaming arrived to Brazil. The service allows gamers to enjoy games straight from the cloud via web browsers and Android and iOS phones. However, the new tool has shown instability since its national debut, with delays in the reproduction of commands and slowness to open the games.
- Epic Games will have a system of achievements next week
- Stock Xbox Series X|S should remain limited at 2022
- Forza Horizon 5: requirements to play on PC
In a statement sent to
Canaltech, Microsoft explained the source of the problems, saying that the adherence to Cloud Gaming was better than imagined, but they are already improving it. See the full report:
“So far, demand for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) has exceeded all expectations and some players may experience waiting time. Our team is working to improve this experience and looking for ways to serve more people. We thank you all for your patience and we will have more news to share soon”
In an interview with
Canaltech
last week, the Head of Production and Strategy from Xbox Cloud Gaming, Catherine Gluckstein, stated that the Cloud Gaming approval rate in our country was already %; based on research in the alpha testing phase. That is, the number of users may have been even higher
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The new functionality is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gaming subscription service for computers and consoles. Among the available games are Forza Horizon 4,
Minecraft
Dungeons, Destiny 2,
Gears 5, Sea of Thieves
and many others — check out the full list.
Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle which includes Live Gold, library with over 100 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.