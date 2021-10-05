xbox-cloud-gaming:-microsoft-comments-instability-in-brazil

Last Thursday (100), Xbox Cloud Gaming arrived to Brazil. The service allows gamers to enjoy games straight from the cloud via web browsers and Android and iOS phones. However, the new tool has shown instability since its national debut, with delays in the reproduction of commands and slowness to open the games.

In a statement sent to

Canaltech, Microsoft explained the source of the problems, saying that the adherence to Cloud Gaming was better than imagined, but they are already improving it. See the full report:

“So far, demand for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) has exceeded all expectations and some players may experience waiting time. Our team is working to improve this experience and looking for ways to serve more people. We thank you all for your patience and we will have more news to share soon”