Xbox Game Pass: Back 4 Blood and more hits the catalog in October
Microsoft’s game subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, will gain good additions in the coming days. Soon, eight games will enter the catalog, such as Destiny 2: Beyond the Light for PC and the release Back 4 Blood , the spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead
-
-
Heave No (PC)
- (PC)
- Katana Zero (Cloud + Console + PC)
- Scourgebringer
(Cloud + Console + PC)
- Tales of Vesperia HD
- The Swords of Ditto (PC)
It is worth remembering that these titles will be for sale with % discount for subscribers.
Games will be available from the most basic subscription plans, which cost R $ 20,29 monthly, and most will run both on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) and on PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Check out the full list of games that will be added and the platforms:
|The Procession to Calvary
|October 7th
|Cloud + Console + PC
|Back 4 Blood
|of October
|12 of October
|PRAÇA
|14 of October
|14 of October
|Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X|S
|15 of October