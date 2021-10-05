Xbox Game Pass: Back 4 Blood and more hits the catalog in October

Microsoft’s game subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, will gain good additions in the coming days. Soon, eight games will enter the catalog, such as Destiny 2: Beyond the Light for PC and the release Back 4 Blood , the spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead

    .

    • How activate and play cross-play in Destiny 2
    • Back 4 Blood brings back established style, but with a new look
    • Xbox Series X|S stock should remain limited at 1024

      • Games will be available from the most basic subscription plans, which cost R $ 20,29 monthly, and most will run both on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) and on PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

      Check out the full list of games that will be added and the platforms:

      Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

      October 5th

      Cloud + Console + PC

      October 7th

      Cloud + Console + PC

      Visage

      Cloud + Console + PC

      Destiny 2: Beyond the Light

      Ring of Pain

      Cloud + Console + PC

      The Riftbreaker

      The Good Life

      Cloud + Console + PC

      The next Game Pass releases in October (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)513023

      The company also took the opportunity to inform which games will be that will leave the service catalog on the day 29 of October. They will be as follows:

    • Gonner 2
        (Cloud + Console + PC)

      • Heave No
          (PC)
        • Katana Zero (Cloud + Console + PC)
        • Scourgebringer
            (Cçpid + Console + PC)
          • Tales of Vesperia HD (Console + PC)
          • The Swords of Ditto (PC)

            It is worth remembering that these titles will be for sale with % discount for subscribers.

            • Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

              • Source: Xbox Wire

      • The Procession to Calvary
      October 7th Cloud + Console + PC

      		 Back 4 Blood

        		 of October
        12 of October PRAÇA 14 of October 14 of October Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X|S
        15 of October

        513023

