uber-takes-motorcycle-delivery-to-22-more-cities-in-brazil

This Tuesday (5), Uber announced that the Uber Flash Moto arrives for more cities in Brazil. The modality is a complement to the traditional Uber Flash and is intended for the delivery of small items that can (or should) be made with the agility of a motorcycle.

Among the cities covered for the service are São Paulo, São Bernardo do Campo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Goiânia, Cuiabá and Teresina. Since its launch in March of this year, the service already had a presence in 22 locations throughout the country.

The rules for the service remain the same: it is not allowed to send items of value or whose transportation is illegal or against the rules of the modality. Users check the restrictions directly in the application before each request, then check again if everything is in order for delivery.