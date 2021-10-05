Uber takes motorcycle delivery to 22 more cities in Brazil
This Tuesday (5), Uber announced that the Uber Flash Moto arrives for more cities in Brazil. The modality is a complement to the traditional Uber Flash and is intended for the delivery of small items that can (or should) be made with the agility of a motorcycle.
- Uber explains how its security incident support works
- Uber excludes drivers who cancel trips excessively
- TRT of the 4th Region recognizes employment relationship and condemns Uber to pay R$ 1 mi
Among the cities covered for the service are São Paulo, São Bernardo do Campo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Goiânia, Cuiabá and Teresina. Since its launch in March of this year, the service already had a presence in 22 locations throughout the country.
The rules for the service remain the same: it is not allowed to send items of value or whose transportation is illegal or against the rules of the modality. Users check the restrictions directly in the application before each request, then check again if everything is in order for delivery.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Cheaper than the common option
The delivery by Uber Flash Moto tends to be 22% cheaper than the traditional Uber Flash, made by cars. The modality ends up as an interesting alternative for taking items from one place to another, especially if they are not too big to justify the use of common delivery. Transport via motorcycle will be available in the section of Uber Flash, in the same mobile app. Instead of requesting a trip, the user must go to the “Delivery” section and choose to send or receive an item. After that, just follow the procedures for identifying the recipient or sender to proceed with the request. To have access to the news, it is important to have the app properly updated on your cell phone — check on Play Store and the App Store. If the delivery option still doesn’t seem to you, the service is not available in your region for the time being, so you can wait. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Cheaper than the common option
The delivery by Uber Flash Moto tends to be 22% cheaper than the traditional Uber Flash, made by cars. The modality ends up as an interesting alternative for taking items from one place to another, especially if they are not too big to justify the use of common delivery.
Transport via motorcycle will be available in the section of Uber Flash, in the same mobile app. Instead of requesting a trip, the user must go to the “Delivery” section and choose to send or receive an item. After that, just follow the procedures for identifying the recipient or sender to proceed with the request.
To have access to the news, it is important to have the app properly updated on your cell phone — check on Play Store and the App Store. If the delivery option still doesn’t seem to you, the service is not available in your region for the time being, so you can wait.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
388418