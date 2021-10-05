What is Spotify Premium Duo and how it works

Spotify (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. The platform is free, but it also offers paid versions, in single, double and family plans.

Today you will learn all about Spotify Premium Duo, one of the latest modalities launched by Spotify, and which targets couples who want to share a single subscription for two different accounts. Is it worth it?

What is Spotify Premium Duo and how does it work?

Spotify Premium Duo is a single subscription with two individual accounts and retains all the features of the premium versions (Screenshot: Spotify)

Spotify Premium Duo is one of the subscription plans offered by the two-person streaming service. As it is a premium mode, all features present in the full version of Spotify are included in Premium Duo, including downloading music for offline listening, skipping tracks whenever you want and no advertisements.

The monthly fee, which we’ll talk about later, is a compromise between the individual plan and the family plan. In other words, it ends up being cheaper if two people live at the same address. That’s where the catch is: if Spotify Premium Duo is a plan for couples, does that mean you can share your subscription with anyone, anywhere?

The answer is no . Spotify Premium Duo works along the same lines as the family plan, in which all members of the same family must live at the same address. Spotify, as the company highlights in the Terms of Use, says it can check from time to time if the linked accounts are in the same location using the smartphone’s GPS.

And there’s really no way circumvent this mechanism since, at the time the Spotify Premium Duo subscription is being made, the second member of the plan needs to accept an invitation to share their current location, confirming that the two people are at the same address.

Is it two individual accounts or a shared account?

Spotify Premium Duo consists of two individual Premium accounts entered on a single subscription with reduced value. For this reason, the price is lower than if you and the other person were to subscribe to two separate individual plans.

Each Premium Duo account works independently, and this also includes login and password, eliminating the need for the pair to share this information. In addition, playlists, followed artists, songs and downloads are only stored in the account they were added to.

Spotify Duo Mix

Couples who subscribe to Spotify Premium Duo gain access to a personalized playlist on the service (Screenshot: Spotify)

The only exception to data crossing in Spotify Premium Duo is in the Spotify Duo Mix playlist . It is a personalized list created by the streaming service that combines songs listened to by the two members of the Duo plan. Artists, tracks and genres listened to in each of the profiles are also shared, in a similar way to what happens in your Daily Mix.

According to Spotify, the Duo Mix playlist is periodically updated, and only works when the couple is connected to the internet — for now, it’s not available offline. Remember that the playlist is not a mandatory feature and can be disabled at any time in the application settings.

How much does Spotify Premium Duo cost?

Spotify Premium Duo costs R$ 28,91 per month, the first month being free. There is no loyalty contract and therefore users can cancel at any time without worrying about additional fees.

Taking into account the other Spotify plans (except for the free version ), it is possible to get a savings of 19%, compared to the Premium Family of R$ 28,39, and 37 %, if the two Premium Duo people purchased two individual plans separately, each paying R$ ,90 (in total, R$ 39,39).

The charge is made at once via credit or debit card to the holder from whom you purchased the subscription. So if you and the other plan member want to split the amount, you’ll have to do it yourself. There is also a prepaid payment option via bank slip, but it needs to be manually renewed every month by the user.

How to subscribe to Spotify Premium Duo?

Step 1: go to spotify.com/br/premium/#plans. In the column corresponding to Spotify Premium Duo, click “Get Started”.

Spotify Premium Duo is one of the monthly subscription models offered by Spotify to its users (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

log in with your Spotify data or register on the platform. If this is your first access, don’t worry, a free account will be created and, therefore, there will be no charge.

If you already have a registration on Spotify, proceed by entering your email and password. If this is your first access, create a new account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: select the payment method. On credit or debit cards, the amount is automatically deducted each month. In the prepaid option, the user needs to generate a bank slip on this same page to renew the plan monthly.

You can choose by credit or debit card payment for automatic billing; or prepaid, in which subscription needs to be renewed monthly on its own (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: inform the purchase data and go to “Continue purchase”.

Selected the method of payment, enter billing information and proceed to the next screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: fill in some more information fields and finish by clicking on “Subscribe to Spotify Premium Duo”.

Tell Spotify some more data, such as your full address and phone number. Finalize your subscription by clicking the green button (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Spotify Premium Duo: valid for pity?

Due to the location restriction imposed by Spotify, the Premium Duo plan is more suitable for couples (boyfriends, friends etc) who share the same roof . Or, if you have an acquaintance who doesn’t live with you and you want to share the Duo subscription, you can also purchase the plan. As long as both are aware that they will only be able to listen to music when both are in the same environment.

In any case, the savings are more advantageous than if two people were to sign an individual plan of the Spotify each one, with savings of up to 37% when considering the value of two individual subscriptions (BRL 27,80 each).

There is also the Duo Mix custom playlist which, although not mandatory, is an exclusive feature of the modality for subscribers.

This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

