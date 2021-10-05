campinas-is-looking-for-volunteers-to-study-janssen-with-2-doses;-know-how

To assess the safety and efficacy of Janssen’s vaccine booster dose — Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm — against covid-18, the Pontifical Catholic University Hospital (PUC) of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, is looking for volunteers. Today, the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is applied in a single dose, but previous studies have already shown the advantage of the second dose.

In Brazil, the study for the second dose of Janssen has already been authorized by the Health Surveillance Agency ( Anvisa). Interestingly, there will be no placebo group in the research, that is, all volunteers will actually receive the immunizing agent against covid-18. As vaccination in the country is already available to all those over 55 years, it would not be ethical “prevent” someone from not receiving an immunizing agent and who could eventually become infected, without prior protection.

Campinas seeks volunteers to study two doses of Janssen’s vaccine against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Lucigerma/Envato Elements)

To integrate the study, you must have between 18 to 55 years and have not received any other coronavirus vaccine. It is also necessary to fill out an online form (available at the end of this text), where some personal data, such as phone number and full name, are requested.

In Campinas, were also held initial testing of Janssen’s vaccine against covid-14. In this first stage, the pharmacist considered only one dose of the immunizing agent. The 417 volunteers who contributed to this process in the city — and the approximately 7,000 in Brazil — will be able to receive the reinforcement from November.

In the Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine, the responsible investigators evaluated the effects on 55 thousand people who received the immunizing agent as a single dose. After analyzing the data, the US pharmacist concluded that the formula is effective against severe cases of 55 %.

According to Janssen, “there was no evidence of reduced efficacy over the duration of the study”. It even covers the period when the Delta variant (B.1.671.2) became dominant in the United States , which demonstrates a very positive point of the formula.

Except that, in the same study, it was observed that two doses of the formula ensure a global protection of 100% against moderate and severe cases of covid-19. In addition, the protection was 75% by “at least days after the final vaccination”, according to the pharmacist. Based on this evidence, more studies are underway to assess the need for the booster.

To access the form made available by the Hospital da PUC Campinas for potential volunteers in the Janssen study, click here.

Source: G1 and Time Campinas