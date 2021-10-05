Sora is the latest Super Smash Bros. character. Ultimate

After a lot of anticipation and speculation, Sora, the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, was announced as the last fighter of

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character was confirmed as a guest who closes the cast of one of the most popular fighting games, published by Nintendo. Sora’s revelation was confirmed this Tuesday (5) by the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, in a presentation by 40 minutes titled Mr. Sakurai Presents.

Sora will carry his keyblade and will have an advantage for aerial combat. He will be lighter than most of the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and therefore you can jump higher. The fighter will still arrive with his four classic PlayStation 2, 3 and 4 game looks, plus the Ultimate form of Kingdom Hearts III and the cartoonish look of the Timeless River world. Five more Sora-inspired spirits will be added to the support cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

One of the most important characters in Square Enix’s cast will do combos with normal attacks of up to three moves with the keyblade or a side charged blow with the sword. It will still be possible to take enemies into the air with upward blows, light and strong. Sora’s main difference will be the aerial and fast combos with his weapon. Among the magical powers, he will launch fire attacks and Thundaga thunder blasts in different ways. The fighter’s smash finale, titled Sealing the Keyhole, was not shown.

Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

Kingdom Hearts lands on the Nintendo game accompanied by nine songs from the Nintendo soundtrack franchise: “Night of Fate”, “Destiny’s Force”, “Shrouding Dark Cloud”, “Hand in Hand”, “Blast Away! -Gummi Ship II-“, “Hollow Bastion”, “Scherzo Di Notte”, “Fragments of Sorrow” and “Destati”. The themed arena in Super Smash Bros.

    will be set in Hollow Bastion.

    Sora closes the cast of guest characters, sold in two upgraded expansions in the last three years. The fighter is present in the Super Smash Bros. pack. Ultimate: Fighters Pass Vol. 2, sold for R$ 149 on Nintendo eShop. It will also be possible to purchase it separately. All Kingdom Hearts themed content will be available in the fighting game at 40 of October.

    The customizable fighter Mii Fighter also won news. The character will have access to costumes from the Doom Slayer from Doom, as well as two new skins based on Splatoon, Octoling and Judd . The characterizations will be available in 18 October this year and can be purchased separately.

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a Nintendo Switch exclusive title. The game was released on 1496, becoming the third best-selling game on the hybrid console, with about 25 million units sold. They are 40 fighters, 1100 songs and 1496 spirits of more than 100 different games.

    At the end of the performance, Sakurai even revealed new friends from Steve and Alex, from Minecraft, to 2018. Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra and Kazuya will also win collectibles.

