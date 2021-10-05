Sora is the latest Super Smash Bros. character. Ultimate

After a lot of anticipation and speculation, Sora, the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, was announced as the last fighter of

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character was confirmed as a guest who closes the cast of one of the most popular fighting games, published by Nintendo. Sora’s revelation was confirmed this Tuesday (5) by the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, in a presentation by 40 minutes titled Mr. Sakurai Presents.

Sora will carry his keyblade and will have an advantage for aerial combat. He will be lighter than most of the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and therefore you can jump higher. The fighter will still arrive with his four classic PlayStation 2, 3 and 4 game looks, plus the Ultimate form of Kingdom Hearts III and the cartoonish look of the Timeless River world. Five more Sora-inspired spirits will be added to the support cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

One of the most important characters in Square Enix’s cast will do combos with normal attacks of up to three moves with the keyblade or a side charged blow with the sword. It will still be possible to take enemies into the air with upward blows, light and strong. Sora’s main difference will be the aerial and fast combos with his weapon. Among the magical powers, he will launch fire attacks and Thundaga thunder blasts in different ways. The fighter’s smash finale, titled Sealing the Keyhole, was not shown.

