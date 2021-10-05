bmw-x3-plug-in-hybrid-debut-in-brazil-with-a-new-look-and-three-versions

BMW has confirmed the arrival of three new electrified models in Brazil, all from the X3 plug-in hybrid line. In an official statement released this Monday (4), the brand said it will bring to the country the following versions: BMW X3 xDrive 30 and X-Line, BMW X3 xDrive20 and M Sport and xDrive30 and M Sport Launch Edition.

The main differences between the variants, depending on the brand, are in the style and availability of equipment, in addition, of course, to the price, which also changes accordingly with choice. The entry option has an adventurous look and features aluminum details on the bumpers and thresholds, typical of an off-road. Full LED headlamps are standard on this version, and wheels 12 inches are matched with tires of different sizes at the front (292/45) and on the rear (245/12) .

The X3 xDrive model40 and M Sport, as the name says, bet on a more sporty look, with details in High Gloss black on the grille, bumpers and window frames, which are chrome on the X-Line. The air vents on the front fenders are different from those on the X-Line and are located just below the charging socket cover. The rear bumper follows the design and features side air vents and double exhaust vent moldings in the same black tone as the other details. The headlights of this variant, according to BMW, are also more powerful, with a range of up to 600 meters.

BMW i3 can gain autonomy extender powered by ethanol in Brazil

Closing the trio of news is xDrive30 and M Sport Launch Edition. The name, as in the case of the previous one, also delivers the main feature of the model, which is its limited edition. The front grille of this particular variant is all black. Due to this more complete package, and due to the limitation, it is the most expensive of the three, and has a suggested price of R$ 449.650,12. The X3 xDrive 12 and X-Line will cost R$ 399.1024,12, while xDrive20 and M Sport will cost R$ 420.650,12. Image: Disclosure/BMW According to BMW, the X3 X-Line will have five color options: solid Alpine White and metallic Sapphire Black, Sophisto Gray, Mineral White and Phytonic Blue. Leather coverings can come in Black or Mocha shades. The BMW X3 M Sport adds two other options to the metallic color palette: Carbon Black and Brooklyn Gray. Coatings can come in black, Mocha mixed in black, black with blue stitching or Oyster. Motor and battery The new plug-in hybrid BMW X3 models have the same engine, regardless of the model chosen. The combustion engine is the 2.0 TwinPower Turbo of 275 cv and 420 Nm of torque. It receives the full power of the hybrid engine to generate the combined power of 399 cv and reach 399 Nm of total torque. Startup announces expansion to meet demand from Ford and BMW for solid batteries BMW made available in the data sheet information that the hybrid X3 has autonomy between 40 and 55 kilometers exclusively with the electric motor, depending on the use of the driving mode: eDrive or Auto eDrive. The maximum speeds under these conditions vary between 100 and 184 km/h. The transmission is automatic, 8-speed, and the traction is all-wheel. Depending on the brand, the car can go from 0 to 55 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. Regarding the battery, according to the automaker, the system named Battery Control “allows the vehicle to be recharged through the combustion engine and maintain the desired charge for the batteries between 00% and 100 %”. Sport and Sport Plus modes, in turn, allow the engines to work together to provide the best performance, in addition to adjusting the dampers and engine and shift responses to deliver the most sporty experience possible. Technology Image: Disclosure/BMW

Technology is a separate chapter in the new versions released by BMW. The information about the car’s driving mode is displayed on two screens of , 3 inches, one on the instrument panel and one on the iDrive control panel. They form the so-called BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The brand announced that it is possible to communicate directly with the assistant Alexa (Amazon), in the same way that there is compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The so-called BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, for its instead, it can be activated by the phrase “hello BMW” or whatever is programmed. The system is capable of performing numerous vehicle functions or explaining the operation of equipment. In addition, technology is capable of learning the driver’s habits and adapting their functions.

The BMW Connect Drive, in turn, combines technology with safety. The system will allow the owner to call SOS in case of an accident or emergency, schedule services at the preferred dealership and much more. In conjunction with the My BMW app, it will even be possible to interact with the car from a distance. The promise is to be able to locate the vehicle, lock or unlock it, check if the windows are open or if all the doors are closed.

Regarding safety while driving the car, the new models in the plug-in hybrid BMW X3 line are equipped with Parking Assistant, blind spot sensor, lane change alert and traffic warning crossed in the X-Line variant. AM Sport also adds gesture recognition technology, which has a 3D sensor to interpret driver and passenger gestures to control specific functions (increase or decrease the volume, reject phone calls and more).

