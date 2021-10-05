Pacemaker Brain Implant Detects and Cures Depression in Experiment
Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (USA), have developed an electrical implant that promises to detect and treat severe depression. A year ago, they installed the device in the skull of a year old woman named Sarah. Currently, the study participant claims that the device has brought positive changes to her life and behavior.
The implant, which is the size of a matchbox, is attached to the bone, under the scalp. Although it is activated all the time, it only emits an electrical impulse when needed. According to the researchers themselves, it is still not possible to say with conviction whether the device can help other patients with severe depression.
According to the patient, as soon as she woke up from the anesthesia, she felt a wave of euphoria, and within a few weeks, the suicidal thoughts disappeared. A year later, Sarah continues to reap the benefits of the device, with no side effects.
How the device works
In practice, the device locates the “depression circuits” in the brain. The researchers found an area called the ventral striatum, in which stimulation eliminated feelings of depression. They also noticed an area of brain activity in the amygdala that could predict when their symptoms were most severe. However, this is just the beginning: there are many more steps to be taken to determine whether this therapy can help more people with severe depression. The study was published here.
Source: BBC
