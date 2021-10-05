pacemaker-brain-implant-detects-and-cures-depression-in-experiment

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (USA), have developed an electrical implant that promises to detect and treat severe depression. A year ago, they installed the device in the skull of a year old woman named Sarah. Currently, the study participant claims that the device has brought positive changes to her life and behavior.

What are the types of depression?



How do the brains of depressed people respond to stress? Study explains!

5 most common mental disorders and their symptoms

The implant, which is the size of a matchbox, is attached to the bone, under the scalp. Although it is activated all the time, it only emits an electrical impulse when needed. According to the researchers themselves, it is still not possible to say with conviction whether the device can help other patients with severe depression.

According to the patient, as soon as she woke up from the anesthesia, she felt a wave of euphoria, and within a few weeks, the suicidal thoughts disappeared. A year later, Sarah continues to reap the benefits of the device, with no side effects.