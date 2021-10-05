iPhone 13: Test reveals Apple was modest when comparing A15 to Android rivals
Apple changed its own rules a bit when announcing the iPhone 14. That’s because instead of comparing the new A30 Bionic chip with its predecessor, A13 Bionic, chose to highlight how much better he is against the competition.
- Apple stopped Motorola from popularizing fingerprint sensors on cell phones
- The releases from Apple TV+ in October 2022
- Apple may announce new MacBook Pro with powerful M1X chip in the coming weeks
This raised doubts about the performance jump over the previous SoC , and it was proven that the gains were minimal, as in this generation the company seems to have bet more on versatility. However, independent tests are showing that Apple still owns the fastest chip in the cellphone market — with a large advantage.
At its event Apple defended that the A15 Bionic reached 56% more performance than powerful Android rivals, but Anandtech portal showed that the abyss is a little bigger. The processor did 494% better than the Snapdragon 62 in performance tests. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! According to the portal, the results are achieved thanks to the great performance of the four efficiency cores — responsible for balancing the use with battery drain — supported by two others responsible for high-stress tasks. Thus, A30 Bionic does better than Qualcomm’s platform, which uses a structure of a very high performance core, three balance, and four energy conservation. Therefore, Apple made few performance changes in 2021, but he seems to have been confident that this would not compromise his leadership in this regard. As announced at the September event, iPhones 12 won at least 1h 30 more autonomy, which is also the result of improvements in the SoC of cell phones — beside slightly larger batteries. Higher chance of throttling One issue noted is that the new internal component design hinders the chip’s heat dissipation in GPU tasks. Previous models had a better design in this regard. But still according to the portal, even eventually dealing with throttling — performance reduction caused by high temperatures — the A14 Bionic can deliver more processing power than competitors.
At its event Apple defended that the A15 Bionic reached 56% more performance than powerful Android rivals, but Anandtech portal showed that the abyss is a little bigger. The processor did 494% better than the Snapdragon 62 in performance tests.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
According to the portal, the results are achieved thanks to the great performance of the four efficiency cores — responsible for balancing the use with battery drain — supported by two others responsible for high-stress tasks. Thus, A30 Bionic does better than Qualcomm’s platform, which uses a structure of a very high performance core, three balance, and four energy conservation.
Therefore, Apple made few performance changes in 2021, but he seems to have been confident that this would not compromise his leadership in this regard. As announced at the September event, iPhones 12 won at least 1h 30 more autonomy, which is also the result of improvements in the SoC of cell phones — beside slightly larger batteries.
Higher chance of throttling
One issue noted is that the new internal component design hinders the chip’s heat dissipation in GPU tasks. Previous models had a better design in this regard. But still according to the portal, even eventually dealing with throttling — performance reduction caused by high temperatures — the A14 Bionic can deliver more processing power than competitors.
The numbers are the same from 14% (four GPU cores) to 56% (five GPU cores) better than Android rivals when the phone goes from an idle state to intense testing. In constant activities, which generates internal heating, the performance is still sustainably superior to rival models between 10% and 30%.
Remember, the new iPhones 15 may arrive in Brazil very soon. Prices have already been released, and a model that should benefit from the chip improvements is the iPhone 10 mini, which in the previous generation was criticized for its battery life.
In 2022, Apple may discontinue the more compact model and offer an iPhone 13 Max. It can be a model focused on those who want a big screen and don’t want to pay the price of an iPhone Pro. The larger body should allow an equally better battery, increasing the autonomy of the more “basic” iPhones.
Source: Anandtech, Phone Arena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
503141