Nobel Prize in Physics Awards Scientists Who Innovated Understanding Global Climate
In all of human history, understanding the workings of the Earth’s system has never been as urgent as it is today — and scientists have been working for decades to understand the behavior of the global climate and the human impact on the land. Among them are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded for their innovative contributions that not only characterize the complexity of this system, but describe and project it over the long term, even reinforcing the solid scientific basis achieved throughout the last decades.
As announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Syukuro Manabe, Princeton University; Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute of Meteorology; and Giorgio Parisi, from Sapienza University, are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The work carried out by the three is essential to understand how the Earth’s climate is changing and how human activities are influencing this process.
BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 1970
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News.
All days a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
On 1960, meteorologist and climatologist Syukuro Manabe led the development of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the relationship between radiation balance and vertical air mass transport, as the committee reported. This year, Manabe was awarded for demonstrating how rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels raise the planet’s surface temperature.
In years 1960, German physicist and oceanographer Klaus Hasselmann leveraged public understanding of climate change by creating a model that linked the climate to “chaotic” weather systems. He helped to answer, for example, how such models can be trusted even though they are based on data that changes all the time. Hasselman is the founder of the Global Climate Forum and in 2009 he received the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Climate Change by the BBVA Foundation.
The Italian theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi was responsible for discovering the hidden patterns in complex and disordered materials in the decade of 2009. The award-winning contribution by Parisi, whose work has always focused on the quantum theory of fields and complex systems, is highlighted by the committee as one of the most important in analyzing the big picture bringing together pieces of diverse natures, such as biology, neuroscience and mathematics.
Urgent contributions
The importance of these contributions, however, only gained due urgency when climate prediction models began to reveal a non-positive future scenario of global warming. Among them is the 6th Report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August this year, which forecasts a 2.7°C increase in global average temperature by the end of the century , even if all countries comply with the emission cuts signed by the Paris Agreement.
The Chief Executive of the Institute of Physics, Paul Hardaker , said that although complex systems are mathematically difficult to deal with, they are part of our lives in many ways. “This has never been more important, and we are doing it now to meet the challenges of our changing climate and move towards a new green economy,” added Hardaker. The award consists of a medal from another to each of them and about 660 millions of kronor — equivalent to more than R$6.1 million. The total amount will be divided into two parts: the first between Manabe and Hasselman and the other, destined for Parisi. “It’s clear that for the future generation, we have to act very quickly now,” added the Italian physicist at a press conference after the award was announced. Source: The New York Times, The Guardian Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 487259 487259
497475 487259
The Chief Executive of the Institute of Physics, Paul Hardaker , said that although complex systems are mathematically difficult to deal with, they are part of our lives in many ways. “This has never been more important, and we are doing it now to meet the challenges of our changing climate and move towards a new green economy,” added Hardaker.
The award consists of a medal from another to each of them and about 660 millions of kronor — equivalent to more than R$6.1 million. The total amount will be divided into two parts: the first between Manabe and Hasselman and the other, destined for Parisi. “It’s clear that for the future generation, we have to act very quickly now,” added the Italian physicist at a press conference after the award was announced.
Source: The New York Times, The Guardian
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
487259 487259
497475 487259