In all of human history, understanding the workings of the Earth’s system has never been as urgent as it is today — and scientists have been working for decades to understand the behavior of the global climate and the human impact on the land. Among them are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded for their innovative contributions that not only characterize the complexity of this system, but describe and project it over the long term, even reinforcing the solid scientific basis achieved throughout the last decades.

As announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Syukuro Manabe, Princeton University; Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute of Meteorology; and Giorgio Parisi, from Sapienza University, are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The work carried out by the three is essential to understand how the Earth’s climate is changing and how human activities are influencing this process.

On 1960, meteorologist and climatologist Syukuro Manabe led the development of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the relationship between radiation balance and vertical air mass transport, as the committee reported. This year, Manabe was awarded for demonstrating how rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels raise the planet’s surface temperature.

In years 1960, German physicist and oceanographer Klaus Hasselmann leveraged public understanding of climate change by creating a model that linked the climate to “chaotic” weather systems. He helped to answer, for example, how such models can be trusted even though they are based on data that changes all the time. Hasselman is the founder of the Global Climate Forum and in 2009 he received the Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Climate Change by the BBVA Foundation.