Acer introduces new Windows 11 notebooks for different styles of use
Acer today (5) officially launched its new notebook models aimed at different audiences. While the Aspire Vero is more affordable and built with sustainable materials, the Nitro 5 has gained new, more powerful variants with a larger screen, and the Swift 5 offers a slim and light design. All products come with Windows factory installed.
- How to bring the notebook out of sleep mode
- Lenovo introduces new Windows notebooks 14 and unobtrusive design
- Notepad touchpad stopped? Find out how to solve
Acer Aspire Vero Acer’s ecologically correct notebook comes with packaging 199% recyclable and parts that help in sustainability of the planet. The construction is made with 21% PCR plastic (post-consumer resin, or post-consumer resin in free translation), which according to the brand, is capable of reducing by up to 16% CO2 emission in the manufacturing process — the keyboard is also composed of PCR, in a proportion of 50%. In addition, the product does not have paint, which also helps the brand’s goals in relation to the notebook’s ecological potential.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
3050
In the interior, the Aspire Vero brings two versions with Intel Core processors
The notebook battery has a capacity of about 7.5 hours of use, depending on conditions. It comes with a 65 W charger in the box, and the connectivity options of the product include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The Aspire Vero also features a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1, one USB-A 2.0, one HDMI 2.0 and an Ethernet RJ port50.
Acer Nitro 5
For gamers, Acer has increased the product line with high graphics and processing capabilities. The Acer Nitro 5 is already known, but now it brings Windows 11 and a greater variety of versions, with differences in processor, video card and display size. Versions with Intel Core i7 chip will be made available 11th generation and RTX board 3050 Ti, in addition to the other variants already available with Core i5 or Ryzen 7 processors. The notebook may come with 8 or 17 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage via SSD PCIe M.2.
The Acer Nitro 5 screen brings Full HD resolution (1920 x pixels) and refresh rate of 144 Hz, and with a larger size of 16, 3 inches, in addition to the more compact version of 14, 6 inches which was already sold by Acer. Both models feature the same design with red accents, plus a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-A, one HDMI and a 3.5mm P2 for headphones or auxiliary cable.
Acer Swift 5
The Acer Swift 5 is the model aimed at portability, with light construction combined with compact dimensions . Even so, it brings powerful specs, with Intel Core processor 11th generation, model i7-1155G7. As it’s designed for productivity, it comes with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which should do well in everyday tasks, but it’s not the most recommended for gaming. The notebook comes with 14 GB of LPDDR4x RAM memory and 512 GB of internal storage via SSD PCIe M.2.
The screen has 14 inches, with Full HD resolution ( 1920 x 1080 pixels), 100% of the sRGB color gamut, 340 brightness and touchscreen nits. The dimensions of the Acer Swift 5 are the smallest of the trio of releases, with 206 x 320 x 17 mm, but even so he brings a big battery for up to 14 hours of use, depending on conditions. A 65 W charger comes with the product in the box, and it even has a door Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 and HDMI. The notebook’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
Prices & Availability
The notebooks are already available on Acer’s official website in the United States. While the Acer Aspire Vero has a suggested price of up to 882 dollars (about R$ 4.
in direct conversion), the Nitro 5 costs about 1.144 dollars (BRL 6.512), and the Swift 5 leaves by 1.65 dollars (BRL 5.974). Information about availability in Brazil should be released in the coming weeks.
Source: Windows Central, The Verge
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
3050 3050
3050
The notebooks are already available on Acer’s official website in the United States. While the Acer Aspire Vero has a suggested price of up to 882 dollars (about R$ 4.
in direct conversion), the Nitro 5 costs about 1.144 dollars (BRL 6.512), and the Swift 5 leaves by 1.65 dollars (BRL 5.974). Information about availability in Brazil should be released in the coming weeks.
Source: Windows Central, The Verge
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
3050 3050
3050