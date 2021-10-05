robot-uses-artificial-intelligence-to-walk-on-the-sidewalk-without-bumping-into-pedestrians

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and Stanford University, both in the US, have developed a quadruped robot capable of safely navigating sidewalks and other common urban environments without colliding with humans or bumping into obstacles along the way.

AlienGo is programmed to follow specific routes generated by public map services, using a new machine learning framework composed of two high-performance phases that ensure autonomous navigation that is more efficient and responsive to the environment.

“Our work is inspired by two aspects: autonomous driving and internal robot navigation. Because navigating outside sidewalks takes place in places with a wide variety of pedestrians and obstacles without road lanes, we created a set of learning techniques and algorithms to solve specific challenges,” explains Georgia Tech engineering professor Sehoon Ha, co-author of study.

To give the robot autonomy, the team enabled an artificial neural network to navigate the sidewalks using predefined models. The first algorithm, dubbed “expert”, was trained in a high-speed real-world simulator to learn to deal with obstacles in general.

Then, this expert network transferred the learned behavior to a “student” algorithm, using a specific high-fidelity simulation. This second neural network produced realistic observations for the sensors, creating images very similar to real sidewalks.

“In addition to the performance gains using two-stage learning in an abstract world , it was surprising to see how easy the transfer to the real world was. During training, the robot never saw any image of a real sidewalk and, even so, it adapted very well”, celebrates engineer Maks Sorokin, lead author of the study.

To operate efficiently in urban environments, robots and other autonomous systems must be able to safely move along streets and sidewalks while carrying out everyday tasks, such as delivering goods around the neighborhood or participating in monitoring activities in crowded places.