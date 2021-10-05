Application closing alone? Find out how to solve this problem

If an app closes by itself on your smartphone, there are several problems that can be leading to its interruption, ranging from full memory to the need to update the app itself, which is common.

In short: solving the problem of an application that closes on its own is not difficult at all: it’s enough to locate the root of it. Below, check out some reasons that may be leading to an application malfunctioning on your smartphone.

Application that closes by itself: astorage full

Storage full is responsible for several problems in the functioning of the mobile phone, ranging from files that don’t open to applications that close on their own. Therefore, the first thing that should be done is to check the occupied space on your smartphone. Whenever possible, delete as much as possible all unnecessary files that are occupying the device’s storage, be they images, documents or videos. Uninstall apps that are not in use as they can also compromise system progress.

How to free up space on Android storage

Step 1:

open the settings and tap the option “Device and battery assistance”;

Access the settings from your device (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)

Step 2: then select “Storage”;

Choose the storage options (Image: André Magalhães/Captura of screen)

Step 3:

Android will display how much space is occupied by each file format O. Tap each option to access the complete list and remove files.

Browse between file categories (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

How to free up space on iOS storage

Step 1:

on your iPhone, go to “Settings” and tap “ General”;

Access the mobile settings ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then tap “iPhone Storage”;

Proceed to find out details about the available space (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Check available space and follow iOS recommendations to remove files.

Delete files with the help of the operating system (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Application that closes by itself: cache full

Clearing the cache of the app that closes itself can be a good solution, as it can take up too much storage on your smartphone and cause it to have problems. So, in addition to unwanted files and apps, also clear the cache of the app that is working wrongly and also other tools that are also used.

On Android, you can access the list of applications and clear the cache individually for each. iOS, on the other hand, does not provide this manual clear option for most apps.

How to clear the cache of Android apps

Step 1:

open the Android settings and tap “Applications”;

Access your settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then select the application you want to clean;

Choose an app from the list (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

on the next screen , tap “Storage”;

Open air options app storage (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Finally, select “Clear cache”.

Do the cleaning from the cache in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Application that closes by itself: outdated software

Updates serve to fix possible bugs in applications and also in operating systems, in addition to bringing news in the interface and in the operation of your Android or iOS . So if an app closes by itself, it may be because your smartphone software is out of date.

How to check for Android system updates

Step 1: open your Android settings and select the “Software Update” tab;

Look for updates (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

then tap “Download and install”;

Check if there are updates available (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: the operating system will check for possible updates. If they exist, wait for the download and select the option to install the content.

Download and install the update (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

How to check for iOS system updates

Step 1:

open the screen “Adjustments” and select the option “General”;

Enter your device settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

on the next screen, tap “Software Update”;

Proceed to check for updates (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

If an update is available, tap “Download and Install”.

Update iOS (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Application that closes by itself: application needs to be updated

If an app closes by itself, it may no longer be working properly and needs to be updated. In this case, simply go to the Google Play Store or the App Store, in the case of the iPhone, and search for the application’s name to make the necessary update. Another very simple option is to reinstall the application, as uninstalling will remove all data stored in it and thus exclude possible malfunctions.

How to update apps on Android

Step 1:

open the Google Play Store and tap the thumbnail of your profile icon. Then select “Manage apps and devices”;

Access the application management (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 2: in the option “Available updates”, it is possible to view the total of apps with pending updates. You can download all options at once or access the list in “See details”;

Choose how to update the apps (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Select the desired app and tap “Update”.

Update and wait for the download (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

How to update apps on iOS

Step 1:

open the App Store and tap the icon with your profile picture;

Open your profile options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot )

Step 2:

then scroll down until you find the list of apps with pending updates and tap “Update” to start downloading and installing.

512799 Update the application through the App Store (Image: André Magalhães/Captura de screen)

Application that closes by itself: problem may be on the platform

If an app closes by itself, we are automatically led to think that the problem is with our smartphone. However, this is not always the case. It could be that the bug is in the app itself — and the developers are already working to fix it.

Use the Downdetector to find out if the problem is widespread (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To check if an app or website has internal failures, go to Downdetector (Android | iOS | Web) and search for the app to see if more people have detected failures in its functioning. The platform records complaints and uses a graph to report the variation over time.

Bonus: your internet may be having problems

Finally, this is the simplest solution. If an application closes by itself, you may be experiencing internet problems. Therefore, check your 3G, 4G or WiFi connection. It is also worth restarting your smartphone if the connection takes a long time to re-establish.

512799 Check your internet connection and contact your service provider, if necessary (Image: Ariane Velasco/Screenshot)

These are some solutions for self-closing applications that can be easily run.

