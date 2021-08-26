bhavinaben tokyo pralympics: tokyo paralympic games bhavinaben in the knockout round of table tennis

Tokyo

Indian player Bhavinaben Patel on Thursday advanced to the knockout rounds in the women’s singles class 4 of the Tokyo Paralympic Games table tennis event with a 3-1 win over Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton.

The 34-year-old from India defeated world No. 9 Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in a match that lasted 41 minutes. It was a do or die match for the world number 12 Indian. They won the first game in just eight minutes but Shackleton made a good comeback to win the second game.

After this, in the next two games, both the players gave their lives but the Indian player scored points on important occasions and managed to win.

This is Bhavinaben’s first win in the tournament as she lost 0-3 to world number one Chinese Zhou Ying in the opening match. Bhavinaben had three points from two matches and was able to reach the knockout stage with Ying. A 54-member contingent is participating from India in the Tokyo Paralympics. This time India is expecting a total of 15 medals.