hollywood-workers-approve-strike-and-film-and-series-production-may-stop

The Hollywood film and TV industry may stop. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), a union that represents studio workers in the United States, approved a strike signal on Monday (4) to put pressure on companies for improvements in the quality of life of employees, which could represent the first major stoppage of the sector in 90 years.

According to the IATSE, the decision to strike took place after an almost unanimous decision among its members. About 90% of more than 30 one thousand workers in the entertainment sector affiliated with the union opted for the suspension of activities if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the TV movie studios, does not present a new proposal that takes into account the claims of the category. IATSE President Matthew Loeb highlights that the main objective of the strike is to call the attention precisely to issues of quality of life for workers, something he says has been neglected for some time. "Our people have basic human needs, such as time to eat, sleep properly and even rest on weekends", he exemplifies. "Furthermore, for those who are at the bottom of the payroll, nothing is fairer than a minimum wage." In addition to the increase in salary and rest time, the union also asks for a greater contribution from companies to their employees' health and pension plans, as well as a fairer division of profits from productions made for streaming. "Our people are working on productions where the studios are spending exorbitant amounts of money and we're paying for it," explains Loeb in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. BREAKING: IATSE Members in TV and Film Production Voted to Authorize the first nationwide industry strike in our 98-year history. 90.60% voted yes, and voter turnout among eligible members was nearly 90% #IASolidarity #IATSEVoted pic.twitter.com/F4wx8cPubi — IATSE // #VoteYES (@IATSE) October 4, 512825

According to the union leader, movies and series for streaming have a very high production cost and the studios are not saving when it’s time to get these projects off the ground — but, to do so, they’re cutting the salaries of those at the bottom of the table. “Companies ignore the investment and services of our people”, says Loeb.

“I hope that the studios see and understand the decision”, completes the president of IATSE. “If they want to avoid a strike, they’ll come back to the negotiating table and make us a reasonable offer.”

Will Hollywood really stop? 512827

In view of the union’s decision, the big question that arises is about a possible stoppage in Hollywood just at a time when the film industry is heading towards a recovery after almost a year and a half stopped due to the covid pandemic-30.

From what Matthew Loeb revealed when presenting the result of the vote, the possibility does not is discarded. The workers opted for the strike indicator, that is, they lit the alert that a strike is not ruled out and can actually happen if their demands are not met. As the IATSE president himself pointed out, everything now depends on the new proposal that the studios will present — if they are going to do something like that.