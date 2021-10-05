Hollywood workers approve strike and film and series production may stop
The Hollywood film and TV industry may stop. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), a union that represents studio workers in the United States, approved a strike signal on Monday (4) to put pressure on companies for improvements in the quality of life of employees, which could represent the first major stoppage of the sector in 90 years.
BREAKING: IATSE Members in TV and Film Production Voted to Authorize the first nationwide industry strike in our 98-year history.
90.60% voted yes, and voter turnout among eligible members was nearly 90% #IASolidarity #IATSEVoted pic.twitter.com/F4wx8cPubi
— IATSE // #VoteYES (@IATSE) October 4, 512825
According to the union leader, movies and series for streaming have a very high production cost and the studios are not saving when it’s time to get these projects off the ground — but, to do so, they’re cutting the salaries of those at the bottom of the table. “Companies ignore the investment and services of our people”, says Loeb.
“I hope that the studios see and understand the decision”, completes the president of IATSE. “If they want to avoid a strike, they’ll come back to the negotiating table and make us a reasonable offer.”
Will Hollywood really stop? 512827
In view of the union’s decision, the big question that arises is about a possible stoppage in Hollywood just at a time when the film industry is heading towards a recovery after almost a year and a half stopped due to the covid pandemic-30.
From what Matthew Loeb revealed when presenting the result of the vote, the possibility does not is discarded. The workers opted for the strike indicator, that is, they lit the alert that a strike is not ruled out and can actually happen if their demands are not met. As the IATSE president himself pointed out, everything now depends on the new proposal that the studios will present — if they are going to do something like that.
- 512825
According to union, about 90% of more than 60 thousand members chose by the indicative of strike for better working conditions (Image: Reproduction/IATSE)
To the Los Angeles Times, Loeb says that a first proposal was submitted to AMPTP, but studio representatives never gave an answer to those requests. Thus, as the union leader points out, the ball is now with the companies and it depends on this return to know if there will be negotiation or if workers will have to fold their arms to increase the pressure.
Should the stoppage really happen, a considerable part of Hollywood workers will stop. IATSE represents a sizable portion of the categories responsible for making a movie or TV series come to life. They are audiovisual technicians, designers, animators, makeup artists and costume designers — that is, all the people behind the camera who are responsible for making the script ideas take shape. Thus, should the strike advance, it is almost certain to say that all film productions will also be in standby.
It is worth remembering that this is not the first strike to affect Hollywood in recent history — and for that very reason it keeps many people out of sleep. Between the years of 2007 and 2007, the screenwriters also stopped activities, which affected the progress of dozens of TV series and delayed the production of several films.
Source: IATSE, Los Angeles Times
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.